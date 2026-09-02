Miyetti Allah Kautal called on President Tinubu, the NSA, and the AGF to step into the case of its detained leader, Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo

The Fulani group alleged Bodejo was first arrested by the SSS on the day he declared his senatorial ambition, then later held by the EFCC for nearly four months

The association said Bodejo was rearrested by DSS operatives on August 28, 2026, days after he was reportedly freed upon meeting his release conditions

The Miyetti Allah Kautal has called on President Bola Tinubu to step into the ongoing detention of its national leader, Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo, urging that his constitutional rights and personal liberty be respected.

Idris Gidado-Bebeji, the association's North Central Chairman, made the appeal at a press conference held on Wednesday in Karu, Nasarawa State. Beyond the President, the group also called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the leadership of the All Progressives Congress; the DSS; and international bodies including Amnesty International to weigh in on the matter.

Miyetti Allah urges President Bola Tinubu to release Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How Bodejo's detention unfolded

According to Gidado-Bebeji, Bodejo was first picked up by operatives of the State Security Service in Jalingo, Taraba State, on the same day he publicly declared his intention to run for the Taraba Central Senatorial District seat. He was subsequently transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, where he remained in custody for close to four months.

The association said Bodejo was eventually freed after reportedly satisfying the conditions attached to his release from EFCC custody. However, DSS operatives allegedly rearrested him on August 28, 2026, a development the group described as deeply troubling for his family, supporters and the broader pastoralist community.

What Miyetti Allah is asking for

Gidado-Bebeji was careful to say the group was not trying to obstruct any lawful process. He acknowledged that security agencies may hold information unavailable to the association, but asked that the legal basis for Bodejo's continued detention be reviewed at the highest appropriate level.

"We are not asking for Bodejo or any other citizen to be placed above the law," he said, adding that the association simply wanted his constitutional rights, dignity and personal liberty upheld.

He described Bodejo as a committed advocate for peaceful coexistence among pastoralist communities and a card-carrying APC member who backed the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections.

Gidado-Bebeji also praised the Tinubu administration for its commitment to pastoralist welfare, pointing to the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development as evidence of that goodwill.

He urged members of the association and the wider Fulani pastoralist community to stay calm and channel their concerns through dialogue and constitutional processes rather than any form of unrest.

Miyetti Allah leader dies in road accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Ardo Wokili Madugu, the FCT chairman of MACBAN, died on Sunday, August 30, 2026, after a trailer fell on his vehicle in Niger state.

The fatal crash happened along the Lambata-Izom road when a trailer hit a pothole and toppled onto the commercial vehicle Madugu was travelling in.

National MACBAN chairman and FCT area council leaders attended the funeral prayers at Madugu's Gwako residence in Gwagwalada.

Source: Legit.ng