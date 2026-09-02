Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a 5-year visa category for foreigners, outlining the documents applicants must submit

Applicants are required to present a valid passport, a completed visa application form, a photograph, and a Certificate of Eligibility

Chinese nationals face additional requirements, including a copy of their Family Register and, in some cases, a Temporary Residence Permit

Japan has announced a five-year visa option for foreigners, with the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishing the full list of documents applicants must submit to qualify.

The announcement covers the requirements for a visa with a permitted period of stay of five years and sets out a clear documentation checklist that varies slightly depending on the applicant's nationality.

Japan announces 5-year visa requirements for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan: What documents applicants must submit

All applicants are required to provide a valid passport, one completed visa application form, and one photograph. Nationals from Russia, CIS countries, or Georgia face a slightly different requirement, as they must submit two application forms and two photographs rather than one of each.

A Certificate of Eligibility is also mandatory for all applicants. This document can be submitted as an original or a copy. For those presenting an electronic version, it must either be shown at the counter or printed and included with the rest of the application materials.

Japan: Additional requirements for Chinese nationals

Chinese nationals are subject to extra documentation requirements beyond the standard checklist. They must include a copy of their Chinese Family Register alongside the other documents. If an applicant's Family Register is registered outside the jurisdiction of the embassy or consulate where they are applying, they must additionally provide either a Temporary Residence Permit or a Residence Certificate.

The five-year visa represents one of Japan's longer-stay visa categories, and the publication of these requirements gives prospective applicants a clearer picture of what to prepare before visiting a Japanese embassy or consulate. Full details of the visa requirements are available on the official Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal.

How Japan's point-based system works

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan's Ministry of Justice announced the minimum annual income required for foreigners to qualify as highly skilled professionals in the country.

The amount required is at least 3 million yen, equivalent to over N24 million, earned yearly by the applicant.

Source: Legit.ng