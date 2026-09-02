Popular content creator Peller gifted a groundnut seller and her daughter N1 million during an Instagram livestream on Monday, 31 August 2026

The groundnut seller later posted a distressed video revealing that area boys had visited her apartment multiple times looking for her since the gift went public

The woman said she and her family were forced to sleep at their church because they no longer felt safe at home

A generous gesture from Nigerian content creator Peller has taken a frightening turn for the groundnut seller he gifted N1 million, after the viral moment triggered unwanted attention from area boys at her home in Lagos.

Peller made the donation during an Instagram livestream on Monday, 31 August 2026, after a mother and her daughter joined his stream.

Peller’s N1m gift sparks concern as groundnut seller cries out. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The streamer spoke with the woman about her small business and learned she started with just N3,000 worth of groundnuts.

When he asked what she would take for the goods, she named N1 million, and Peller transferred the sum on the spot, asking the pair to check their account and confirm the funds had arrived.

The moment quickly spread across social media, partly because of the daughter's muted reaction to the windfall, which visibly irritated Peller.

He threatened to request the money back until she apologised and expressed proper gratitude. Peller later explained that receiving a gift of that size deserved genuine enthusiasm.

Area Boys Come Looking for the Family

What followed the viral clip, however, was far less celebratory. In a video shared on Instagram, the groundnut seller revealed she had been out since morning and returned home to alarming news from her neighbours.

According to her, a group of boys had come to her apartment multiple times throughout the day, asking specifically for her, in connection with the money Peller had given her the previous day.

She described the men as behaving erratically, and said the situation had become so threatening that she and her family could no longer stay at home. In her words:

"We cannot even sleep at home now. Me and my family are going to sleep at our church."

In the footage, her sister and mother can be seen walking ahead of her as the family makes their way to find shelter for the night.

Watch the groundnut seller speak out about the threats she received:

Peller's Viral Livestream Moment

The original livestream moment had attracted widespread attention online, with many praising Peller for his generosity towards a woman making a living from such a modest business.

The N1 million gift was seen as life-changing for a trader working with N3,000 in stock.

Peller’s N1m gift sparks concern as groundnut seller cries out. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng