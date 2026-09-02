Singapore has set clear age boundaries that every foreigner must fall within before a work permit application can be considered

The country specified both a minimum and maximum age, meaning applicants outside this window are automatically disqualified

The age requirement applies at the point of application, making timing a critical factor for prospective work permit holders

Singapore has outlined the exact age range a foreigner must fall within to be eligible for a work permit in the country, setting both a floor and a ceiling that applicants must meet at the time of their application.

According to the official requirements, a foreign national must be at least 18 years old and below 62 years old when applying for a Singapore Work Permit. Anyone who falls outside this bracket, whether too young or too old at the point of application, will not qualify.

Singapore reveals minimum and maximum age foreigners need for work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Eloisa Sanchez/Kandl

Source: Getty Images

Singapore's work permit age limits explained

The requirement is precise in its wording. The minimum age of 18 ensures that applicants are adults at the time they submit their applications, while the upper limit of 62 means that anyone who has already reached that age is ineligible, regardless of other qualifications or employment circumstances.

The phrase "below 62" is particularly important. It means that a person who is exactly 62 years old at the time of application would not qualify, making 61 the effective last age at which a work permit can be granted under this rule.

What this means for foreign workers

For the many Africans and other nationals who consider Singapore a destination for employment, the age window is relatively wide but not without boundaries. A prospective applicant who is 17 would need to wait until they turn 18, while a worker approaching their early sixties would need to factor in timing carefully before submitting an application.

Singapore's Work Permit is typically issued to foreign workers in sectors such as construction, marine, process, and services industries, and forms one of several work pass categories the country operates for foreign nationals. The age requirement applies specifically at the point of application, meaning a worker who is granted a permit before turning 62 may continue working under that permit even after reaching the age, subject to renewal conditions.

UAE prohibits under-15s from working

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had announced a strict age restriction for people seeking to work in the country.

Under Article 5 of the UAE Labour Law, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation does not issue work permits to juveniles below 15 years, regardless of their nationality or residency status.

Source: Legit.ng