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Juma Jux’s Alleged Ex’s Confession Amid His 37th B’day Sparks Reactions: “Can’t U Leave Him Alone?”
Celebrities

Juma Jux’s Alleged Ex’s Confession Amid His 37th B’day Sparks Reactions: “Can’t U Leave Him Alone?”

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Juma Jux's alleged ex-girlfriend openly admitted she still loves the married musician
  • The confession came hours after Priscilla Ojo celebrated her husband Juma Jux's birthday with an elaborate tribute online
  • The alleged ex also referred to the singer as 'my boyfriend' during the Q&A, sending social media into a frenzy

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Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux had barely finished celebrating his birthday before drama erupted online, and this time, it came from an unexpected corner.

Hours after Priscilla shared a lavish birthday tribute for Juma Jux, the Tanzanian musician's alleged ex-girlfriend stirred controversy with a series of candid revelations on Instagram. The woman identified as bad girl Udaku posted what appeared to be throwback kissing photos with Juma Jux alongside the caption,

Singer Juma Jux's alleged ex-girlfriend makes bold confession as he celebrates 37th birthday.
Juma Jux’s alleged ex confesses her love for him on social media. Credit: jumajux
Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday baba Rakeem ❤️."

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Bad Girl Udaku's post on Juma Jux's birthday is below

The Q&A That Set Social Media Ablaze

The real storm came during an Instagram Q&A session when a follower asked, "Why can't you leave a married man alone?" She replied plainly: "Coz i truly love him 🥺❤️."

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Another questioned, "Haven't you moved on?" drew the same response: "Coz I still love him." She also referred to Juma Jux as "my boyfriend" during the session, a detail that quickly made the rounds online.

The timing of the posts, coming directly after Priscilla Ojo's very public birthday celebration for her husband, was not lost on followers.

A screenshot of some of Juma Jux's alleged ex-girlfriend's post is below:

Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux caught up in fresh drama after birthday celebration.
Juma Jux's alleged ex-girlfriend shares he question-and-answer session with followers. Credit: jumajux
Source: Instagram

Reactions to Juma Jux's alleged ex's confession

The revelations triggered a wave of reactions, with many Nigerians on Facebook weighing in on the situation:

**Smart Obinna** wrote:

"But she's the one that called off the relationship back then o. Women ehn 😒"

**Okirika** commented:

"If we check am well na she left him 😂 Now her healing done dey long"

**Chidimma Obele** said:

"E be like say this one go pass Helen's own 😂. Now I see the reason some people no dey like snap pictures while still in relationship"

**Adaku Flourish Joseph** shared:

"Na so my hubby ex still dey waka from one shrine to another because of 'I still love him' Here we are busy making babies and living our lives under God's protection 🙏🏿. Madam move on, it's not easy but move on!"

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peterzane said:

"Ex wey no gree move on."

**Queen U KC** noted:

"Don't be surprised that she's the one that actually left him"

**Omokenny Mohammed Rajee** added:

"But, I thought she is married with her own kids... Awon Ex's onisolenu. 😏"

Several commenters pointed out that the alleged ex was reportedly the one who ended the relationship initially, making her public declarations of love all the more puzzling to observers.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux threatened legal action following claims about him fathering a child with another woman.

Aisha Lawal shows gifts from Juma Jux's son's party

Legit.ng also reported that actress Aisha Lawal spoke after criticism over her conduct at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's son Rakeem's birthday party, and she's done it in the most unexpected way by showing off exactly what she brought home.

Read also

Aisha Lawal breaks silence amid backlash for hiding daughter’s face at Iyabo Ojo’s grandson’s party

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Lawal took to TikTok to share a video, revealing the generous gift bag she received at the celebration.

Her video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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