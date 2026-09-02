A promotional video from RCCG Holy Ghost Power Cathedral showed a man performing a Spider-Man-style aerial descent onto church grounds

The clip, shared by an X user, racked up nearly 590,000 views and over 11,000 likes within a single day

Viewers flooded the comments with mixed reactions, questioning the creative direction while others praised the production quality

A short promotional clip from the media department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Power Cathedral has gone viral on X, drawing widespread attention for its unexpected superhero-inspired visuals.

The roughly 20-second video, which circulated on September 1, 2026, opened with a man in a dark suit appearing high above the church building, complete with the RCCG and Holy Ghost Power Cathedral logo in frame.

RCCG church media team creates unusual Spider-Man-style video to promote service at Holy Ghost Power Cathedral. Photo: rccg

Source: Instagram

He then descended in a controlled, Spider-Man-style aerial sequence before touching down near the church entrance, where a woman in green attire joined him.

Together, they delivered a simple service invitation:

"Welcome to church. Service has started. We can't wait to see you," followed by branding for RCCG HGPC Region 60 HQ.

X user with the handle @Banger_Bouy shared the clip with the caption:

"wetin my church media department dey do like this😭" and "What is this ?😭."

The post, which quoted the user's own earlier reaction to the same content, quickly gained traction, recording more than 11,000 likes, over 1,000 reposts, and close to 590,000 views within 24 hours.

RCCG media gets creative

The RCCG video drew clear visual inspiration from the dramatic superhero descent sequences popularised by the Spider-Man film franchise, now repurposed here as a church attendance drive.

No official statement accompanied the clip's spread online, and the original post stayed focused on the surprising creative choice rather than any formal campaign announcement.

The production reflects a broader pattern of Nigerian and African churches investing significantly in high-quality digital content to attract congregants, with this particular effort sparking a lively debate about just how far church media teams are willing to push creative boundaries.

Watch the RCCG’s Spider-Man-themed video that left people talking below:

Reactions trail the RCCG promotion video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Swissdave001 wrote:

"I thought that sign was illuminati ...omo. Sha come carry me go church ..I no get transport abegg rich spiderman"

@MiracleOke30921 reacted:

"There will come a time and that time is already here ,when you'll no longer need to go to the mountain to worship God, for he seeks true worshipers who worship in Truth and in spirit"

@chloepudinn shared:

"the production value on church content lately is honestly unmatched, the editing team is cooking harder than most media houses and nobody wants to acknowledge it."

@Chi_Dave_ said:

"I've noticed this trend, there's a kind of effort churches put into content and editing nowadays."

@flamzboy wrote:

"You day introduce Spider-Man to Church ?"

@PrinceBunny01 asked:

"This boy watch too much spider man so there's no Jesus advert ?"

@ffna4fail added:

"Hope the person wey get this editing talent no dey waste am for only free service for church"

RCCG Holy Ghost Power Cathedral sparks online reactions with creative Spider-Man-style service video. Photo: rccg

Source: Instagram

RCCG members clash with security officers

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video from the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress weekend went viral after showing a tense confrontation between attendees and security personnel at the Redemption Camp.

The incident reportedly began after some worshippers were unable to leave the venue, with one man claiming he had been trapped for about two hours. According to him, security officers allegedly told attendees that the restriction was based on an order from Pastor Adeboye.

Tensions reportedly escalated when a fire service truck attempted to leave the premises. Those who had parked their vehicles around the exit were subsequently asked to move their cars to allow the emergency vehicle to pass.

Source: Legit.ng