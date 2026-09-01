Toyosi Adesanya Responds to Backlash for Attending Iyabo Ojo’s Grandson’s Party After Ogogo’s Death
- Actress Omotoyosi Adesanya faced online backlash after she attended Priscilla Ojo's son's birthday celebration shortly after Ogogo's passing
- Adesanya addressed critics publicly during the 8-day Fidau prayer for the late veteran actor in Ilaro
- The actress argued that Ogogo lived a fulfilled life and called on bloggers to be mindful of the videos they share about celebrities
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Nollywood actress Omotoyosi Adesanya has broken her silence on the criticism that trailed her appearance at a birthday celebration hosted by Iyabo Ojo for her grandson, just days after the passing of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.
Her decision to attend the party sparked a reaction from some online users, who questioned whether it was appropriate for her to be at a joyful gathering so soon after the death of her long-time boss.
Adesanya Speaks at Ogogo's Fidau Prayer
The actress chose the 8-day Fidau prayer held in Ilaro to address her critics directly. Speaking at the event, she explained that her ability to celebrate came from a place of deep loyalty, having worked alongside Ogogo for 33 years.
She pointed out that the veteran actor passed away at nearly 67, having lived a life full of love, impact, and fulfilment. In her view, that was not a life to mourn with bitterness, but one to honour with celebration.
Adesanya also used the occasion to appeal to bloggers and content creators, urging them to exercise more caution when filming and sharing videos of celebrities at public events. She stressed the importance of respecting people's privacy and being thoughtful about content that could unfairly put individuals in a negative spotlight.x
In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Yinka Quadri got emotional mid-speech at Ogogo's Fidau prayer in Ilaro, Ogun state.
A video of Toyosi Adesanya speaking at Ogogo's 8-day Fidau prayer is below:
Reactions to Toyosi Adesanya's response
The comments section on Facebook reflected a range of opinions from Nigerians who engaged with the story.
Ogogo's eight-day Fidau prayer draws Odunlade Adekola, Jide Kosoko and Yinka Quadri as videos emerge
Adenike Adeniyi Ojo wrote:
"My mum died at 66 and she was well celebrated. Cows, aso ebi etc"
Philip Aina commented:
"You can attend any party jare but I dont want to see you people with that your ekun egbere again please 😬"
Mhiz Anike shared:
"If to say my mama and papa reach dat age ni i go happy but rest well legend"
Olayemi Adediran added:
"I love her point, he lived a fulfilled life"
Mo Bimpe and hubby recognised at Rakeem's party
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood couple Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji were among the celebrities who attended Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday.
A clip showed the moment the couple were specially recognised by singer Segun Johnson during his live performance at the event.
Another clip showed Mo Bimpe and her husband dancing with Iyabo Ojo.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng