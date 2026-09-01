Actress Omotoyosi Adesanya faced online backlash after she attended Priscilla Ojo's son's birthday celebration shortly after Ogogo's passing

Adesanya addressed critics publicly during the 8-day Fidau prayer for the late veteran actor in Ilaro

The actress argued that Ogogo lived a fulfilled life and called on bloggers to be mindful of the videos they share about celebrities

Nollywood actress Omotoyosi Adesanya has broken her silence on the criticism that trailed her appearance at a birthday celebration hosted by Iyabo Ojo for her grandson, just days after the passing of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.

Her decision to attend the party sparked a reaction from some online users, who questioned whether it was appropriate for her to be at a joyful gathering so soon after the death of her long-time boss.

Actress Toyosi Adesanya addresses backlash for attending party after her long-time boss' demise. Credit: toyosiadesanya/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Adesanya Speaks at Ogogo's Fidau Prayer

The actress chose the 8-day Fidau prayer held in Ilaro to address her critics directly. Speaking at the event, she explained that her ability to celebrate came from a place of deep loyalty, having worked alongside Ogogo for 33 years.

She pointed out that the veteran actor passed away at nearly 67, having lived a life full of love, impact, and fulfilment. In her view, that was not a life to mourn with bitterness, but one to honour with celebration.

Adesanya also used the occasion to appeal to bloggers and content creators, urging them to exercise more caution when filming and sharing videos of celebrities at public events. She stressed the importance of respecting people's privacy and being thoughtful about content that could unfairly put individuals in a negative spotlight.x

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Yinka Quadri got emotional mid-speech at Ogogo's Fidau prayer in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Toyosi Adesanya reveals the late Ogogo was her boss for 33 years. Credit: toyosiadesanya

Source: Instagram

A video of Toyosi Adesanya speaking at Ogogo's 8-day Fidau prayer is below:

Reactions to Toyosi Adesanya's response

The comments section on Facebook reflected a range of opinions from Nigerians who engaged with the story.

Adenike Adeniyi Ojo wrote:

"My mum died at 66 and she was well celebrated. Cows, aso ebi etc"

Philip Aina commented:

"You can attend any party jare but I dont want to see you people with that your ekun egbere again please 😬"

Mhiz Anike shared:

"If to say my mama and papa reach dat age ni i go happy but rest well legend"

Olayemi Adediran added:

"I love her point, he lived a fulfilled life"

Mo Bimpe and hubby recognised at Rakeem's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood couple Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji were among the celebrities who attended Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday.

A clip showed the moment the couple were specially recognised by singer Segun Johnson during his live performance at the event.

Another clip showed Mo Bimpe and her husband dancing with Iyabo Ojo.

Source: Legit.ng