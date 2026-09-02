FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed reporters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, firing back at comments made by former Anambra governor Peter Obi

Wike argued that questions about subsidy removal gains should be directed at state and local governments, not the federal government

The minister noted that increased allocations have transformed the financial capacity of states that once struggled to pay salaries

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that President Bola Tinubu holds no authority over how state governments and local councils choose to spend the additional revenue generated since the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Wike made his position clear during a media parley held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, September 2, and monitored by Legit.ng, while responding to recent remarks by former Anambra State governor Peter Obi concerning the management of proceeds from the subsidy removal.

Nyesom Wike says President Bola Tinubu does not have power to control states and LGs on how to spend their allocations Photo Credit: @GovWike

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Wike redirects scrutiny to Sub-nationals

Rather than defending the federal government's handling of the funds, Wike turned the spotlight on the states themselves. He argued that Obi's criticism was aimed in the wrong direction, and that any meaningful interrogation of how subsidy gains are being managed should focus on what state and local governments are doing with their enlarged allocations, not on decisions made in Abuja.

The minister maintained that the federal government's role in that equation is limited, and that Tinubu simply does not have the mandate to dictate spending decisions at the sub-national level.

States now better positioned, Wike says

Wike also pointed to what he described as a visible improvement in the financial standing of many state governments since allocations increased. He noted that several administrations that previously found it difficult to meet basic obligations, including the payment of salaries and pensions, were now in a stronger position to fund and deliver infrastructure projects.

His comments suggest that, in his view, the gains from the subsidy removal have already translated into greater fiscal capacity for the states, and that the conversation should shift to accountability at that level rather than at the presidency.

Adeleke presents his certificate of return to Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke met FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja days after his re-election victory.

The visit followed Adeleke's earlier meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where he presented his Certificate of Return.

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes in the August 15 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng