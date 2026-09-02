Uruguay strictly prohibits several categories of goods from entering the country, including products tied to public health and environmental safety concerns

The South American country also applies non-automatic import licensing to a range of goods, with strict timelines that must be met before arrival

US poultry exporters have flagged difficulties obtaining the necessary import documentation from Uruguay since 2023

Uruguay has published a clear set of rules outlining the goods that are either entirely banned or subject to special licensing requirements before they can enter the country.

According to a trade guide published by the US government's International Trade Administration, Uruguay maintains firm prohibitions on a specific list of imports.

Uruguay announces goods that are not allowed into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The country bars:

The entry of paint containing excessive lead levels, Organic chlorine-based insecticides, Potassium bromate used in food production, Used cars, Asbestos and any products that contain it, as well as Certain categories of insecticides and herbicides.

Beyond outright bans, the federal government also reserves the right to restrict food articles and pet food on a case-by-case basis, particularly when those products contain prohibited ingredients or originate from regions flagged by the World Health Organisation.

Uruguay's non-automatic import licensing rules

A separate category of goods faces a different kind of hurdle: non-automatic import licensing. Under this system, importers must obtain licences before their goods arrive in Uruguay rather than at the point of entry. This requirement applies to motor vehicles, sugar, acetic acid, textiles, footwear, and steel intended for structural use.

Licenses are valid for 60 days in most cases, though motor vehicle imports are granted a slightly longer window of 90 days.

Uruguay has steadily liberalised its trade environment over the decades. Import quotas were scrapped in the mid-1970s, non-tariff barriers were reduced through the 1990s, reference prices were eliminated in 1994, and minimum export prices were phased out in 2002.

South Africa bans 8 goods from entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the South African government published a list of goods that are strictly prohibited from being imported into the country.

The banned items range from narcotic drugs and automatic weapons to counterfeit goods and unlawful copyright reproductions.

Source: Legit.ng