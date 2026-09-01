Media personality Ola Michael shared a viral video on September 1, 2026, claiming Florence Obinim's family returned her 'Tiri Nsa' to signal a divorce

A family source told Ola Michael that Bishop Obinim's family received the traditional divorce token without refusal, raising eyebrows

The reported split has shocked fans of the couple, who share three children and have been married for over two decades

A wave of shock has swept through Ghana's Christian community following reports that Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim, may be headed for a divorce after more than 22 years of marriage.

The story broke on September 1, 2026, when celebrated Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael shared a video on Facebook that quickly went viral.

After 22 years, Florence Obinim reportedly files for divorce from Bishop Obinim. Credit: Bishop Obinim

Source: Instagram

In it, he claimed that a family source had confirmed Florence's family returned her "Tiri Nsa", a traditional Ghanaian practice that symbolises a woman's formal intention to dissolve a marriage.

Obinim's Family Reportedly Accepts the Token

What caught many observers off guard was not just the act itself, but the response from Bishop Obinim's side.

According to Ola Michael's account, rather than rejecting the traditional gesture, the bishop's family reportedly accepted it without hesitation.

The detail struck many fans as particularly telling, suggesting the reported estrangement may have been mutual rather than one-sided.

Florence Obinim is a celebrated gospel artiste who has long been associated with her husband's church ministry in Ghana.

She has been widely recognised as the musical voice behind much of the worship that anchors Bishop Obinim's preaching. The couple share three children together.

A Public Back-and-Forth Reignited

The reported divorce has not emerged entirely without context. The pair had already found themselves at the centre of public scrutiny in the period leading up to the revelation, with observers noting visible tensions between them.

Many had hoped the silence that followed their public dispute signalled a resolution. However, Ola Michael's viral video has since cast fresh doubt on that assumption, with fans now questioning how deep the issues within the marriage truly run.

For many Ghanaians, the Obinims represented a high-profile union within the country's charismatic Christian space, making the reported breakdown all the more difficult to process.

Sad development as Florence Obinim reportedly seeks divorce from Bishop Obinim. Credit: Bishop Obinim

Source: Instagram

Lady supports brother's wife to divorce him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how she followed her brother’s wife to court to divorce him, which did not go well with her family.

She mentioned how her brother and family members reacted after she supported her sister-in-law.

Many reacted to her viral video and shared their similar experiences regarding marriage and divorce.

Source: Legit.ng