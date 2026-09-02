Japan's Ministry of Justice announced a minimum household income requirement that employers must meet before they can legally hire a domestic worker in the country

The threshold is set at 10 million yen, which converts to roughly N83.7 million, and applies specifically to highly skilled foreign professionals

The ministry also clarified what happens to a domestic worker's residence status if the employer's income drops below the required threshold after entry

Japan has set a clear financial benchmark that any employer must meet before bringing a domestic worker into the country, drawing attention from those considering this employment route.

According to the Japan Ministry of Justice, an employer must demonstrate a household income of at least 10 million yen (N83,715,074) to qualify for permission to hire a domestic worker. The requirement applies specifically to employers classified as highly skilled foreign professionals.

Japan reveals how much employers must earn to employ foreign domestic workers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/JIJI PRESS

Source: Getty Images

Japan's income rule for hiring domestic workers

The ministry's official guidance states that the income threshold is a condition for the domestic worker's entry permission itself. In plain terms, if the employer cannot show earnings at or above 10 million yen annually, the application for the domestic worker to enter Japan in that capacity will not be approved.

The ministry's website reads:

"In order to be permitted to work as a domestic servant for a highly skilled foreign professional, the household income of the employer (the highly skilled foreign professional) must be 10 million yen or more."

What happens if an employer's income drops

A notable provision in the ministry's announcement addresses what occurs when an employer's income falls below the threshold after a domestic worker has already been granted permission to stay in Japan. According to the ministry, the domestic worker's residence status will not be immediately revoked in such a situation.

The official statement reads: "However, if the household income of the employer decreases to less than 10 million yen after the domestic servant has been permitted to work as a domestic servant and during their stay in Japan, the domestic servant's residence status will not be immediately revoked."

This means the income requirement functions primarily as a condition for entry rather than a continuous obligation that, if breached, leads to instant loss of legal status for the worker. For Nigerians and other Africans exploring domestic work opportunities in Japan, the announcement outlines a significant financial barrier on the employer's side that must be cleared from the outset.

Highly skilled professional: Japan reveals income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had announced the minimum annual income foreigners need to qualify as highly skilled professionals.

Applicants generally need at least 70 points under the points-based system, but those seeking Category 1(b) or 1(c) status must also earn at least 3 million yen annually.

Source: Legit.ng