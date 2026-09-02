A Nigerian man identified as Ugo took to X to celebrate his younger brother, Emmanuel Ajibike, who earned a first-class degree from UNILAG

Emmanuel studied Pure and Applied Chemistry, one of the most demanding science courses at the University of Lagos

Ugo revealed his brother was nicknamed Celsius by his schoolmates, a nod to his chemistry background, and promised to share the full CGPA soon

A Nigerian man named Ugo has taken to X to shower praise on his younger brother, Emmanuel Ajibike, who graduated with a first-class degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry from the University of Lagos.

Ugo posted photos of Emmanuel alongside a proud message written in a mix of Pidgin and English, celebrating the academic feat and challenging others to replicate it if they could.

Man brags as brother bags first class in pure and applied chemistry. Photo credit: Ugo/X.

Source: Twitter

Brother's Pride Over UNILAG First Class

In his post on X, Ugo addressed his brother directly, writing:

"My kiddo @AjibikeEmmanue7 no small ooo. If e easy abeg run am. First class should be coming home soon. I go share his CGPA soon. Na Pure and applied Chemistry him study for UNILAG ooooo. Na why Dem name am Celsius for school be that."

The post made clear that Emmanuel's coursemates nicknamed him Celsius during his time at UNILAG, a playful reference to the temperature unit that sits at the heart of chemistry and physics.

The nickname, by all accounts, suited a student whose academic performance matched the intensity the course demands.

Pure and Applied Chemistry at UNILAG

Pure and Applied Chemistry is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous science programmes at the University of Lagos, requiring strong command of physical, organic, and inorganic chemistry alongside mathematics and laboratory work.

Earning a first-class degree in the course places a graduate among a small group of high achievers each year.

Ugo stopped short of revealing the exact CGPA in his post, promising to share the figure with followers soon.

The teaser only added to the excitement his announcement generated online.

See the post below:

Man bags PhD at US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who bagged a first-class degree from Lagos State University celebrated as he got a PhD abroad.

The man sent a message to his wife and all those who supported him during his studies in the US.

Source: Legit.ng