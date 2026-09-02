Pastor Kumuyi revealed that he and Bishop Oyedepo have been friends since the seventies, surprising many of their followers

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life spoke warmly about the bond in a video, vowing that greater things are yet to come

The moment came after Bishop Oyedepo made a historic surprise appearance at Kumuyi's Global Crusade in Ota, Ogun State

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi has opened up about a friendship with Bishop David Oyedepo that stretches back more than four decades, catching many of their followers completely off guard.

Speaking in a video, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry offered warm words of appreciation to the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel, while reflecting on just how far back their bond goes.

Pastor Kumuyi reveals when his friendship with Bishop Oyedepo began. Credit: Pastor Kumuyi, Davido Oyedepo Ministries

Source: Instagram

"Many of our people do not know that we've been together from the seventies," Kumuyi said, acknowledging that the depth of their relationship had largely remained out of public view.

A Fellowship Being Renewed

The veteran clergyman did not frame the reunion as merely nostalgic. Instead, he described it as the beginning of something forward-looking, using a phrase that drew attention:

"As he and I are growing younger, we're re-establishing that fellowship."

He went on to declare that "greater things are yet to come," while praying for long life over Bishop Oyedepo.

The remarks came in the wake of a significant moment in Nigerian Christian circles. Bishop Oyedepo had made a historic surprise appearance at Pastor Kumuyi's Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), held in Ota, Ogun State, in late August 2026.

It marked the first time Oyedepo preached from the altar of that platform, making the occasion one that both congregations are unlikely to forget.

Pastor Kumuyi gives Bishop Oyedepo access to his personal pulpit during the GCK crusade in Ota. Credit: wfkumuyi

Source: Twitter

Two Pillars of Nigerian Christianity

Both men occupy towering positions within Nigerian Christianity. Kumuyi founded the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, a church widely known for its strict doctrinal discipline and large followership across Nigeria and beyond.

Oyedepo established Living Faith Church Worldwide, one of Africa's largest congregations, with its headquarters at the sprawling Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State.

The fact that their friendship dates back to the 1970s, long before either ministry had grown to its current scale, adds a layer of history to what many observers are describing as a meaningful public reconciliation of their fellowship.

Watch the viral Instagram video of Pastor Kumuyi and Bishop Oyedepo:

Oyedepo speaks on kidnapping in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop Oyedepo recounted how a kidnapped pastor was released instantly after giving his phone number to his abductors.

The cleric stated that if any kidnapper failed to release their victim after contacting him, it would prove he was not "God-sent."

He shared a testimony of his "daughter" who escaped captivity after boldly declaring her release time based on her father's authority.

Source: Legit.ng