The State Department drafted new guidance that could change how parents apply for passports on behalf of their children in the United States (US)

The proposal came after President Donald Trump signed an August 6 executive order taking direct aim at what the White House calls 'birth tourism'

Parents who apply for their children's passports may need to submit documents proving their own citizenship or immigration status

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Washington, USA - The United States State Department has drafted new guidance that would require parents applying for passports on behalf of their children to submit evidence of their own citizenship or immigration status, in line with President Donald Trump's most recent executive order on birthright citizenship.

Reuters, on Wednesday, September 2, said it reviewed the draft document, which provides the first detailed look at how the State Department plans to implement Trump’s August 6 executive order. That order took a more targeted approach than his earlier attempt, focusing specifically on "birth tourism," in which foreign nationals travel to the US to give birth so their children can acquire automatic citizenship.

US State Department considers new child passport requirements under Trump’s birthright citizenship order. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US immigration: What proposal requires

Under the proposed rules, every parent or legal guardian submitting a child's passport application would need to present proof of their own legal standing in the country. Acceptable documents would include a valid US passport, a birth certificate, an I-94 form, or a lawful permanent residency card. The government would then use that information to decide whether the child qualifies for citizenship under the executive order.

The draft guidance states:

"The Department will require parental information and evidence of parental citizenship or immigration status as part of its determination whether the applicant is subject to EO 14418."

The directive would also withhold citizenship from children whose parents are foreign government employees based in the US, those who obtained or attempted to obtain citizenship through fraud or commercial means, or individuals classified as "alien enemies."

Background on Trump's birthright push

Restricting birthright citizenship has been a central goal of Trump's broader immigration agenda. His first executive order on the matter would have limited automatic citizenship at birth to children with at least one parent who was either a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident. The US Supreme Court struck down that order in a 6-3 ruling, with the majority finding it violated the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

The August 6 order was narrower in scope and remains subject to potential legal challenges.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement that "President Trump has been unequivocal that this Administration will protect the meaning and value of American citizenship, full stop, and that includes making sure our passport adjudication process fully reflects that standard."

The White House directed the press' questions to the State Department.

Watch a short report on the US administration's new consideration below via X:

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US National Visa Centre schedules applicants' interview appointments only after confirming all required documents are complete.

Applicants must bring a valid passport and any outstanding documents to their consular interview on the day.

Source: Legit.ng