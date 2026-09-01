The groundnut seller and her daughter, who received N1 million from streamer Peller, addressed backlash over their seemingly unbothered reaction to the gift

The mother and daughter explained that it was the middle of the night and screaming would have drawn unwanted attention from neighbours in their storey building

The groundnut seller showered prayers on Peller and pleaded with Nigerians not to be annoyed at how they responded to the generous gesture

The groundnut seller and her daughter who went viral after receiving a N1 million cash gift from popular streamer Peller have broken their silence, explaining why they appeared unmoved by the gesture.

Peller had gifted the mother and daughter the sum during a live stream, but the pair's muted reaction left many viewers baffled. The streamer himself was reportedly so irked by their seeming indifference that he threatened to take the money back.

Reactions as Peller's N1m groundnut seller explains cold reaction, begs Nigerians. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Mother and daughter break silence

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, 31 August 2026, the duo tendered an apology for their reserved behaviour, offering context that many had not considered.

According to them, the exchange happened late at night, and raising their voices in celebration was simply not an option.

Groundnut seller and daughter apologise to Peller after N1million gift. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

They explained that they live in a storey building where any outburst would have immediately drawn the attention of neighbours around them.

The groundnut seller appealed directly to Peller and to Nigerians at large not to hold any ill feelings against them. She went on to offer heartfelt prayers for the streamer, asking that God replenish his finances, protect him wherever he goes, and bless his marriage with children.

Here is the Instagram video of the groundnut seller and her daughter begging Peller and Nigerians below:

Fans react to their explanation

The apology video did not fully convince everyone online, with many followers still finding the pair's demeanour underwhelming even in the explanation itself.

@gs__gfm wrote:

"Still very non-chalant"

@ose.jenny.7 commented:

"We understand say na night but her facial expression would have done the shouting but she acted as though... Anyways, no be she Peller give. Na the mama."

@whed4yuf said:

"Just imagine making her to Dey explain. If you wan help people help genuinely."

@tife_thywo shared:

"See, there are ways you can show gratitude without having to scream and jump! Someone sent me a huge amount one time, straight up without screaming I went on my knees, running my palms together to show gratitude whilst on video call; you could even tell from my face that I was sincerely grateful! It is not about 'if you want to help people, don't expect too much from them.' You think it's easy for someone to send you 1 million in this economy? Even if someone sends you 5k, please show gratitude."

@_just_oluwabusayomi noted:

"Aside from it being night, not everyone is dramatically appreciative."

Peller dragged over juju allegation

Legit.ng had reported that a man publicly called out popular content creator Peller, making a startling claim about the streamer’s alleged rise to fame. According to the man, Peller visited his shrine several years ago seeking spiritual assistance to become famous.

He alleged that Peller arrived in tears and pleaded with him to help him “blow up,” claiming that he subsequently performed a spiritual ritual on the content creator’s behalf more than three years ago.

The man issued a stern warning to Peller, insisting that the streamer return to him and “do the right thing” or risk facing serious consequences. The allegations have since sparked reactions online, with social media users weighing in on the controversial claims.

Source: Legit.ng