Former President Olusegun Obasanjo caused a stir at the Olota of Ota's 60th birthday in Ogun state over a seating arrangement

Obasanjo insisted on occupying the chair reserved for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, at the occasion

The former president defended his position, stating that a president commands more honour than any king at such events

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stirred conversations online after footage emerged of him insisting on sitting in the special chair set aside for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, at the Olota of Ota's 60th birthday celebration in Ogun state on Friday, August 28, 2026.

In the video, Obasanjo stood his ground on the seating arrangement, making clear that the protocol should reflect the hierarchy of office.

Viral video showed moment Obasanjo reacted to seating arrangement at Olota of Ota's birthday party in Ogun state. Credit: obasanjo/ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared by deevibesmedia, quickly spread across social media, drawing opinions from Nigerians on whether the former head of state was right to assert his position over a revered traditional ruler.

Protocol or Power Play?

The birthday gathering was already generating buzz after K1 De Ultimate prostrated fully on stage to honour Obasanjo and the royal guests at the event, a moment that had already caught the attention of many online observers.

The seating incident, however, took the conversation in a different direction entirely, with many viewers debating whether the fault lay with Obasanjo or with the event's protocol team.

Netizens defend Obasanjo's reaction to the seating arrangement at Olota of Ota's event. Credit: obasanjo

Source: Instagram

Watch the moment Obasanjo insisted on the Ooni's reserved seat below:

A video of the Ooni of Ife later at the event is below:

Reactions to Obasanjo's move

The clip divided opinion sharply, with some backing the former president's position on protocol and others pointing fingers at the organisers for the confusion on Instagram. Read the comments below:

@sijuadey commented:

"Obviously, the people handling protocol for this event needs training."

@t.p_visuals reacted:

"You no go replace the tag keh 😹🤲….Ebora oru 001"

@olawolekolade wrote:

"He should try it with Sultan or Obi"

@oyindamolatoyosi said:

"The protocol is faulty. As that occasion is, Baba Obj is the highest dignitary, except the current president is attending."

@holyvenza68 shared:

"They changed oni of ife sit lol"

@michael_collins_official noted:

"The event planner did not understand protocol"

@nattiekei1 added:

"Only the President senior Baba, just following protocol"

Moment Obasanjo jumped at event surfaces online

Legit.ng previously reported that a video capturing a moment from former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s 89th birthday celebration surfaced online and sparked reactions from Nigerians.

The former president marked his 89th birthday at a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries, family members, and other prominent figures.

However, a clip from the celebration attracted attention online, with many viewers expressing concern over what appeared to happen to the former politician. Some social media users subsequently called for caution and urged people to pay attention to his well-being.

Source: Legit.ng