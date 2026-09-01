Nigeria's UN Representative Jimoh Ibrahim addressed the 108th Plenary Meeting of the 80th Session in New York on nuclear weapons

Ibrahim, conveying President Tinubu's position, called for a review of the UN Charter's non-intervention clause over nuclear testing

Nigeria's envoy urged member states to sustain global efforts against nuclear testing as Africa marks 30 years of being nuclear-weapon-free

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has told the UN General Assembly that Nigeria does not own nuclear weapons and has never sought to develop them, reaffirming the country's dedication to ridding the world of nuclear-weapon testing.

Ibrahim made the declaration during the 108th Plenary Meeting of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He was speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

At the UN, Jimoh Ibrahim dismisses claims that Nigeria possesses nuclear weapons. Photo credit: @mib_b68/@ogundamisi

Source: Twitter

The envoy, who also serves as Chairman of the UN Committee on Budget and Administration, used the platform to raise concerns about Article 2(7) of the United Nations Charter, which protects the internal affairs of member states from outside interference.

He argued that the clause should not be used as a shield by countries that carry out nuclear-weapon testing or hold weapons of mass destruction.

Nigeria's Nuclear oversight framework

Ibrahim pointed to the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission as one of the central institutions the country relies on to oversee nuclear-related activities and enforce its regulatory framework. He said Nigeria works with several major powers, including Russia, China, France, South Korea and the United States, as part of its broader commitment to international cooperation on nuclear matters.

President Tinubu, according to Ibrahim, directed him to reaffirm Nigeria's willingness to deepen partnerships that support the global push to end nuclear-weapon testing.

Nigeria backs 30-year CTBT milestone

The Nigerian envoy aligned Nigeria's position with that of the African Group at the meeting and offered congratulations to the international community on the 30th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

He noted that Africa has long established itself as a nuclear-weapon-free zone and has consistently rejected nuclear explosive testing across the continent.

Ibrahim called on all UN member states to maintain momentum in the fight against nuclear testing, describing such efforts as essential to building a world free from the dangers that nuclear weapons pose.

He also acknowledged the progress the global community has achieved over the past three decades in the campaign to end nuclear testing.

Shettima speaks on nuclear weapon

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, stated that the country is committed to a comprehensive nuclear weapon test ban by strengthening its collaboration with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO). The vice president made this known when he received the Executive Secretary of CTBTO, Robert Floyd, who was at the presidential villa on a courtesy visit on Monday, July 7. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1663211-shettima-opens-nigeria-nuclear-weapon/

Source: Legit.ng