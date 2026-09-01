Nigerian Lady Bags BDS Degree after Satisfying Her Examiners, Posts Celebratory Photos Online
- Olivia Ohakwe, a Nigerian lady, took to X to share the exciting news of completing her dental surgery degree
- She posted photos in her white coat holding medical equipment as she formally reintroduced herself with her new title
- Her announcement quickly drew warm congratulations from followers who celebrated the milestone with her
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Olivia Ohakwe, a Nigerian woman, has sent her followers into a celebratory mood after announcing on X that she successfully completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree and is now a qualified dentist.
Posting photos of herself dressed in a white coat and holding dental equipment, she made a confident and joyful statement to her online community, officially debuting her new identity as a medical professional.
Olivia Ohakwe Announces Her BDS Qualification
In her post, the newly qualified dentist made clear that she had not only passed but had thoroughly impressed the panel that assessed her, writing that she satisfied her examiners.
She followed this with a formal reintroduction, presenting herself as Dr. Ohakwe Olivia S. (BDS NIG.), signalling the close of one chapter and the confident beginning of another.
The Bachelor of Dental Surgery, commonly abbreviated as BDS, is the primary qualification required to practise as a dentist in Nigeria and across many parts of the world.
Earning it demands years of rigorous academic study and practical clinical training, making the qualification a significant professional and personal milestone.
Her photos, showing her composed and beaming in professional attire, resonated with many users on the platform who flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.
Followers Celebrate Dr. Ohakwe's Achievement
The post drew a warm response from those who follow her journey online.
Dubem Chukwuka said:
"Congratulations Dr. Olivia."
Nyanga said:
"Congratulations namesake."
Prince Troy added:
"Congratulations, Ezigbo Better Dr.!!!!"
LASU student recounts academic journey
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department.
The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.