Atiku Abubakar made a firm commitment to release local government funds directly to councils once he is sworn in as president

The pledge follows a July 2024 Supreme Court ruling that the Tinubu administration has not enforced, according to Atiku's camp

Atiku's spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo issued the statement on September 1, 2026, framing the move as a step towards true federalism

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to immediately direct local government funds to councils across Nigeria from his first day in office if elected president in 2027.

Kenneth Okonkwo, Atiku's official spokesperson, said the former vice president would treat the issue as a matter of legal obligation and not political choice.

Atiku's camp says the Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy has remained unenforced. Photo credit:@atiku

Source: Twitter

Okonkwo made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @realkenokonkwo on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Supreme Court ruling goes unenforced

At the centre of the pledge is a July 2024 Supreme Court ruling that ordered local government funds to be paid directly to the third tier of government, bypassing state governors.

Atiku's camp says President Bola Tinubu has refused to give effect to that judgment, accusing the administration of using local government allocations to reward APC state governors ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

Okonkwo described the failure to enforce the ruling as a deliberate political calculation.

He said governors who previously controlled those funds were being left undisturbed in exchange for political support for Tinubu's re-election bid.

2027 election: What Atiku promises

Atiku said his administration would take a different approach, grounding governance firmly in constitutional order and respect for court decisions.

"My administration will respect court judgments, protect local government autonomy, ensure that public funds reach the people for whom they are meant, and restore true federalism.

"This move will ensure that development is brought to the grassroots, reduce poverty at the level of government nearest to the people, and guarantee financial independence to the local governments, which will increase their capacity to fight crimes and terrorism at that level," Atiku said in the statement.

The ADC presidential candidate argued that giving councils direct access to their constitutionally allocated funds would strengthen local capacity to fight insecurity.

He added that it will reduce poverty in communities where government services are most needed.

Councillors accuse Abia govt of withholding LG funds

Abia councillors accused the state government of hijacking local government allocations, leaving communities underfunded and frustrated.

Hon. Victor Ngwakwe says councillors are under pressure from constituents as they struggle to meet basic local needs without funds.

Councillors say they now rely on personal savings and donations to carry out minor community projects amid rising public anger.

Things LG funds are constitutionally meant for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local government has raised more consciousness about council running.

Local government constitutional duties have been compiled, and their role in the Nigerian constitution explained.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a PDP chieftain, told Legit.ng how state and federal governments can effectively implement the Supreme Court judgment.

Source: Legit.ng