Tonto Dikeh went public with the WhatsApp display picture and contact details of a man she accused of disturbing her

The Nollywood actress and evangelist issued a stern warning to her followers about the individual in question

The leaked details showed the number +234 814 992 9793 linked to an account bearing the name RT HON MUDASHIRU OBASA

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has set social media abuzz after posting what appears to be a screengrab of a man's WhatsApp profile, complete with his contact number and display name, urging her followers to steer clear of him.

The actress took to her platform to share the screenshot, which revealed the phone number +234 814 992 9793 associated with an account bearing the display name "~RT HON MUDASHIRU OBASA."

Tonto Dikeh puts alleged harasser on blast, shares his photo online. Credit: @tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Tonto did not mince words, writing: "Beware of this no. Claiming to be anyone important and would request your details…"

Tonto Dikeh's Warning to Followers

The move appeared calculated to put her audience on high alert, suggesting the individual had been using the identity of a prominent figure to extract personal information from unsuspecting people.

By making the screenshot public, Tonto effectively turned her platform into a notice board, broadcasting the alleged offender's details to her large following.

The actress did not elaborate further on what specific details the man had been requesting or how long the situation had been going on, but the directness of her post made clear she had run out of patience.

The post has since generated significant buzz online, with many reacting to both the boldness of her decision to go public and the nature of the alleged conduct.

See Tonto Dikeh's viral Instagram post:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_queen_in_the_capital said:

"August, who are you????"

wristpiecesandgifts said:

"Can you imagine😮😮? Thanks for sharing, Envagelist."

ms_meenat said:

"This number has called me twice."

emys_foodmart said:

"That’s how one claiming to be honourable scammed my boss."

oluchukwu444 said:

"God bless for sharing."

keepson_01 said:

"This one na prophecy Abi information abeg they try let us know na since you joined this church business we no understand you again."

prettyangel5196 said:

"Post it on TikTok, ma'am."

Tonto Dikeh puts alleged harasser on blast, shares his photo online. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng