Hardship Allowance for Nigerian President Emerges Amid New Salary Review for Top Office Holders

Documents from federal government agency revealed the Nigerian president's current hardship allowance as salary review talks continue

RMAFC chairman Mohammed Bello Shehu confirmed a new pay package for ministers and political office holders has been submitted

The new remuneration proposal was sent to President Tinubu through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

According to a document from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the Nigerian president currently receives a hardship allowance of N1,757,350.50 annually.

RMAFC disclosure highlights that Nigeria’s president currently receives a hardship allowance of N1,757,350.50. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

The federal government agency announced it was working on a broader salary review for top political office holders across the country as reported by The Nation in Feberuary.

The figure comes to light amid an ongoing review of remuneration packages for ministers and other senior government officials.

RMAFC chairman Mohammed Bello Shehu announced in February 2026 that the commission had completed work on a new pay proposal and forwarded it to the president through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

RMAFC submits new pay proposal

According The Nation, Shehu made the disclosure during a budget defence session before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance. He confirmed that the new remuneration package covers ministers and political office holders, though he did not provide a full breakdown of the proposed figures at the time.

As of the time of this report, the federal government has not made any formal announcement on the new remuneration structure, meaning the figures currently in place, including the president's hardship allowance, remain in effect.

The RMAFC is the constitutional body responsible for reviewing the remuneration of political and public office holders in Nigeria. Any changes to pay packages for elected or appointed officials must go through the commission before taking effect.

What the review means for office holders

The pending salary review has drawn attention to how Nigerian political office holders are currently compensated, particularly at a time when millions of ordinary Nigerians continue to struggle with the effects of economic hardship, rising food prices, and fuel costs.

The hardship allowance forms just one component of the president's total remuneration package, which also includes basic salary, accommodation, transport, and other official allowances as defined by existing RMAFC guidelines.

No implementation date for the new pay structure has been announced.

Level 7 salary scale for Nigerian civil service

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) covers 17 grade levels, with pay at each level determined by a worker's qualifications, years of experience, and performance record.

Following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu's administration, attention has turned to what civil servants now earn at each level.

Source: Legit.ng