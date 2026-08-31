The Nigerian military confirmed the rescue of 21 victims, including 15 NYSC corps members, from a forest in Kogi State

The rescued corps members were among those abducted while travelling from Abuja to Bayelsa State last week

The military also revealed it neutralised over 332 terrorists and rescued 610 kidnap victims across Nigeria in August alone

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - The Nigerian military has rescued 21 kidnapping victims from the Egume-Ochaja forest in Kogi State, among them 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were seized last week while travelling from Abuja to Bayelsa State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, said the 21 victims comprised eight males and 13 females, and were recovered within the area covered by the 2 Division's area of operation.

Nigerian military rescues 21 kidnapping victims, including 15 NYSC members, in Kogi State. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

According to The Punch, Onoja announced the development on Monday, August 31, 2026

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria is also happy to announce that a total of 21 victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, 15 of them being National Youth Service Corps members, have just been rescued within the Egume and Ochaja forest stretch in 2 Division area of operation," Onoja said.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Kogi State Police Command, however, said ten NYSC members were among those rescued by the joint security operation.

Military operations across Nigeria

Onoja pointed to the recovery of 308 abducted persons from the Kainji Lake National Park on August 5 as further proof of the military's ability to locate and free victims.

Troops are currently maintaining pressure on terrorist groups operating around the Kainji Lake National Park and nearby corridors to prevent further attacks and allow displaced residents to return home.

Onoja assured communities in Borgu and surrounding areas that operations would continue until the security threat had been sufficiently weakened.

He urged families of those still held captive to remain calm and trust the process, warning that any actions that could compromise rescue efforts must be avoided.

"We want to urge everybody to remain calm and have confidence in the ongoing efforts of the military and other security agencies, while avoiding actions that could compromise rescue or recovery operations," he said.

Giving a full account of military activity during August, Onoja said troops neutralised more than 332 terrorists and criminals, arrested 373 others, and rescued 610 kidnapped victims across the country.

A further 201 insurgents surrendered to troops, while 88 weapons and 2,077 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Onoja noted that the number of surrendered terrorists grew sharply, rising from 11 in June to 57 in July and then 201 in August, a trend he said reflected mounting pressure on criminal networks.

Troops save 21 kidnap victims in Kogi, emphasising ongoing operations

Source: Original

Army rescues kidnap victims

Recall that Nigerian Army troops rescued kidnapped civilians and disrupted a planned abduction across Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi states on July 19 and 20, 2026.

Three victims who escaped a terrorist hideout during a rainstorm were recovered by troops on patrol in Katsina State.

Soldiers intercepted 10 motorcycles suspected to be headed for terrorist groups and arrested four suspects in Kebbi state.

Army gives update on rescue of abducted Oyo pupils

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Army reported significant progress in ongoing efforts to rescue the abducted Oyo pupils and teachers/

The Army Chief expressed confidence as security forces continue operations without revealing key rescue details.

Military authorities also provided updates on nationwide security operations while addressing concerns over the Oyo abduction.

Source: Legit.ng