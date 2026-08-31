Billionaire Ochacho's son IceKing fired shots at Wizkid's son Champz during a livestream, sparking widespread reactions online

IceKing claimed both sides attempted to settle their differences, but alleged that Champz rejected the peace offer

The public callout has left fans wondering what truly sparked the falling-out between the two young socialites

Billionaire Ochacho's son IceKing has stirred up a storm online after going on a livestream to publicly address singer Wizkid's son, Champz, amid swirling beef rumours between the two.

During the livestream, IceKing did not hold back, throwing several pointed remarks in Champz's direction.

Ochacho’s son stirs reactions with message to Wizkid’s son amid beef rumours. Credit: @iceking, @boluwatife

Source: Instagram

His most quotable line quickly made rounds on social media: "Once a puppy, always a puppy. Dogs are always going to be dogs, and puppies are always going to be puppies."

IceKing Claims Peace Talks Failed

Beyond the verbal jabs, IceKing offered what he described as context behind the growing tension.

According to him, attempts were made to resolve whatever had gone wrong between them, but those efforts hit a dead end.

"We tried to make peace, but he said no," he said during the stream, suggesting that Champz was unwilling to squash the situation.

He capped off his remarks with a confident declaration about his own standing, stating, "Nobody is better than the ICEking.

Fans React to the Champz Drama

The callout has caught the attention of a wide audience, with many now curious about what exactly triggered the rift between the two young men. Both IceKing and Champz carry significant social weight as sons of well-known Nigerian figures, which has only added fuel to public interest in their apparent falling-out.

No response from Champz had been shared publicly at the time this article was written, leaving fans on both sides to speculate about the full story behind the drama.

Watch the video of Billionaire Ochacho’s son's message on X

Wizkid’s son and Ochacho’s son spark buzz amid alleged beef rumours. Credit: @king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Source: Legit.ng