Nigerian Woman Forced to Leave Canada Secures Permanent Residency Months Later

Deborah Ochiedo shared on X how her spousal open work permit extension was rejected amid major Canadian immigration policy changes, forcing her to leave the country

Rather than appeal the rejection, Deborah chose to return to Nigeria, where she said she went on to achieve several milestones including brand ambassadorial roles and the Covabodi festival

Her testimony on X caught widespread attention as she revealed the unexpected turn her immigration journey eventually took

Deborah Ochiedo, a Nigerian woman living in Canada on a spousal open work permit, has shared an emotional testimony on X about being forced to leave the country, only for her story to take a stunning turn months later.

In her post, Deborah explained that she and her husband had applied for an extension of her spousal open work permit when it was approaching its expiry date.

Woman recounts how spousal work permit rejection sent her back to Nigeria. Photo credit: @Deborah Ochiedo/X.

Source: Twitter

The rejection notice arrived without warning, at a time when Canada was also navigating a change of government and a wave of rapid immigration policy shifts.

"Omo, everywhere first blur. Premium tears everywhere," she wrote, describing the shock of receiving the rejection mail.

Deborah Chooses Faith Over an Appeal

With only a few days left to leave the country, her husband suggested they explore appealing the decision before she departed.

Deborah, however, made a different call. She told him to let it go and that she would simply return to Nigeria.

Back home, she said she threw herself into work and faith, choosing not to dwell on what had gone wrong. It was during this period, she said, that several opportunities began to materialise.

She participated in the Covabodi festival, secured brand ambassadorial roles, and achieved other milestones she described as jaw-dropping.

"I began to understand that Canada did not send me away. God brought me back to carry out specific assignments," she wrote.

The Email That Changed Everything

Then, one morning, an email landed in her inbox.

It read:

"Congratulations Deborah, you're now a permanent resident of Canada."

She announced on X that she had since flown back into Canada as a permanent resident, describing her arrival as walking in "like a madam."

Deborah used her testimony to encourage others facing setbacks, urging them to remain proactive while trusting the process.

"Be pro-active, play your part, send in the application, do all that you should do and leave the rest to God," she wrote.

Nigerians React to Deborah's Story

Nigerians dropped several comments to congratulate her.

Veee said:

"God can be trusted. He didn’t say storms won’t come but he assured that he’ll be with us. Congratulations."

Obidiya said:

"Aww! reading this, tears dropped from my eyes a bit. God is so faithful and dependable. Congratulations Debbie, I am so happy for you. Between, William has learnt all the prayers from Grandma too."

Pharma Queen added:

"You are giving testimony because you have the money to pursue it. This life I have understood one thing. Life favors no one, you have to pursue it and work hard. People are born poor and they die suffering to make it."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady gets Canadian permanent residency card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad celebrated after she received her Canadian permanent residence card.

Sharing the good news online, she described the milestone as a dream come true after documenting her relocation journey.

Source: Legit.ng