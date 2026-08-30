Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal sparked debate after shielding her daughter's face throughout Rakeem's birthday party

A woman recording the event mentioned Aisha's daughter's name and school, which prompted the actress to act quickly

Social media users are divided over whether her protective move was reasonable or contradictory given she attended a public event

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal is at the centre of a heated online conversation after footage from a children's birthday party showed her going to great lengths to keep her daughter's face out of the cameras.

The incident occurred on Saturday at an animal-themed birthday bash thrown by Priscilla Ojo in honour of her son, Rakeem.

Aisha Lawal criticised for covering daughter’s face at Iyabo Ojo’s grandson’s birthday. Credit: @aishalawal1, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The event drew a number of celebrities, making it a high-profile occasion from the outset.

What Happened at Rakeem's Party

During the party, a video circulated showing Aisha arriving at the venue with her daughter.

As someone recording the event began to mention the child's name and school aloud, Aisha reacted immediately, using her hat to cover her daughter's face from the camera.

The clip quickly went viral, with many users on X weighing in on whether the actress's reaction was reasonable or contradictory.

Aisha Lawal’s daughter steals attention after actress hides her face at birthday party. Credit: @aishalawal1

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Aisha Lawal's Move

The netizen who shared the clip on X did not hold back, writing:

"I'm sorry, but this is weird to me 😭😂. Why would Aishat Lawal bring her child to a public birthday party where you know pictures and videos will be taken, then spend the whole time covering her face? 😩. If you don't want people to see her, why bring her out?🤷‍♀️"

The post drew widespread engagement, with opinions split between those who found her behaviour contradictory and others who argued that a parent's desire to protect their child's privacy is entirely valid, regardless of the setting.

Watch the viral video of Aisha Lawal and her daughter:

Aisha Lawal blows hot again over Venza allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a podcast episode of the “Talk To B” hosted by Biola Adebayo, the actress described the allegation as outrageous and defamatory.

Aisha declared her intentions to seek justice in court.

“I studied law so people like this can get a good lawyer. I will sue him.I don’t know if they set him up or if he was high. He looked into a camera and said MC Oluomo gave your Venza to me,” she said

Source: Legit.ng