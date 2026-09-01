Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026, in an emotional post

Messi revealed that the death of his father, Jorge, played a role in his decision to step away from the international game

His mother, Celia Cuccittini, spoke publicly about the family's emotions following the announcement

Celia Cuccittini, the mother of Lionel Messi, has opened up about how the family is coping after the football legend confirmed his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026.

Messi shared the news through a lengthy Instagram post, which he said he had written two days after Argentina's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi’s parents after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

In the post, the Inter Miami captain also revealed that the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, made the timing feel right for him to walk away from international duty.

Celia pays tribute to Lionel Messi

Speaking on an American television programme, Celia addressed her son's decision and made a direct reference to Jorge.

“I am still crying. Even though we already knew, the whole family is very sad. The important thing is that he is happy,” she said, as reported by Bolavip.

“His father always said, 'What am I going to do when he doesn't play anymore?' and it all happened at once.”

The emotional weight of Celia's words underlines how closely Jorge's death is tied to Messi's retirement announcement.

The Argentina captain did not separate the two events in his post, suggesting his father's absence shaped the moment he chose to close that chapter of his career.

Jorge Messi had been a constant presence throughout his son's professional journey, serving as his agent and close advisor for much of his career before stepping back from that role in recent years.

Messi's announcement covers his international career only. He currently holds a contract with Inter Miami that runs until December 2028, meaning he is expected to continue playing club football for the foreseeable future.

Despite this, speculation has grown among fans that the retirement from international football could be the first step towards a full exit from the game before the end of 2026.

Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho paid an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after he confirmed his retirement from international football.

The Real Madrid manager adores the Argentine, whom he calls the little guy, and many fans believe he regrets never having the opportunity to coach him.

Source: Legit.ng