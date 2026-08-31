A Nigerian cyclist shared the story behind the unusual bicycle that made him an internet sensation and drew attention far beyond his community

The Kebbi-born content creator has opened up about the sacrifices, persistence, and little-known journey that led to one of his proudest achievements.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he revealed the inspiration behind the towering bicycle and his dream of representing Nigeria both locally and internationally

A young Nigerian cyclist and content creator from Kebbi State has shared the inspiring story behind the unusual tall bicycle that brought him widespread attention on social media.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the cyclist, who hails from Birnin Kebbi, opened up about his childhood, passion for cycling, challenges in the sport, and how he built the unique bicycle that made him popular.

A Nigerian man shares his story after creating a complex bicycle. Photo credit: bellobk001/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He also spoke about his dream of representing Nigeria professionally and the message he hopes young Nigerians will take from his journey.

Popular tall-bicycle cyclist shares childhood story

Introducing himself during the interview, the young man said he grew up in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to him, he developed a strong love for bicycles from an early age and always wanted to do something unique with his talent.

He said:

"I am from Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Nigeria. I grew up with a strong passion for bicycles and a desire to do something unique with my talent."

He added:

"My childhood was not always easy, but the challenges I faced moticated me to work hard, believe in myself, and pursue my dreams."

How tall bicycle cyclist developed interest

Speaking about his passion for cycling, he explained that he had enjoyed riding bicycles since childhood. Over time, what started as a hobby gradually became a serious pursuit.

He told Legit.ng:

"I developed an interest in cycling at a young age. I have always enjoyed riding bicycles, learning new skills, and challenging myself."

According to him, cycling eventually became something he wanted to build his future around.

The young man said his long-term goal is to become a professional cyclist and represent Nigeria in competitions around the world.

Cyclist explains inspiration behind viral tall bicycle

The cyclist revealed that the famous tall bicycle was born from his desire to create something different.

According to him, he wanted to build a bicycle that would showcase his creativity and attract people's attention.

He said:

"I wanted to build a bicycle that people had never seen before and use it to show that you can achieve unusual things when you believe in yourself."

He explained that he started thinking about ways to modify a regular bicycle and make it much taller while still ensuring it remained safe to ride.

That idea eventually led to the creation of the tall bicycle that many people now associate with him.

How long to build tall bicycle

When asked about the construction process, the cyclist disclosed that the project took approximately two months to complete. He explained that he worked on it gradually, making adjustments and carrying out tests until he was satisfied with the final result.

A man with no engineering degree shares how he made the viral tall bicycle. Photo credit: bellobk001/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, he used metal materials, bicycle parts, chains, gears, wheels, and welding equipment during construction. The project cost him about N70,000, which he personally financed despite the challenges involved.

He noted:

"The project cost approximately 70k from start to finish. I personally invested in the project and continued working on it despite the financial challenges."

He added:

"I spent a lot of time, effort, and resources on the project. Seeing myself finally ride it made me believe even more strongly that I could achieve my dreams."

Cyclist speaks on challenges of building bicycle

The young creative admitted that one of the most difficult parts of the project was ensuring the tall bicycle remained balanced and stable despite its unusual height.

He explained that he repeatedly tested and modified different parts before arriving at a working design.

Interestingly, he said he had no formal engineering or technical training before building the bicycle.

He said:

"I did not have formal engineering training before building it. I learned through practical experience, experimentation, observation, and working with bicycles. I also used the knowledge I gained from repairing and working on bicycles."

How viral bicycle changed cyclist's life

According to the cyclist, the project significantly transformed his life. He disclosed that the bicycle attracted attention from people both within and outside Nigeria. The increased visibility also opened doors to possible international recognition and opportunities.

"The bicycle has made me more popular and has attracted attention from people both within Nigeria and outside the country."

Cyclist speaks on winning cycling competition

In addition to building bicycles, the young man participates in cycling competitions. He recounted his experience of winning first place at the Argungu International Fishing Festival cycling race.

A young Nigerian cyclist receives an award after a cycling competition. Photo credit: bellobk001/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said:

"Winning first place at the Argungu International Fishing Festival cycling race was a very proud moment for me. I trained hard and went into the competition determined to give my best. Finishing first showed me that my hard work and training were producing results."

"It also motivated me to take cycling even more seriously and continue working toward my goal of becoming a professional cyclist."

Tall bicycle maker appeals for support

The cyclist also highlighted some of the challenges facing the sport in Nigeria. He identified inadequate funding, limited training facilities, lack of sponsorship opportunities, and insufficient support for athletes as major obstacles.

If given the opportunity to address government officials and sponsors, he said he would advocate greater support for talented young athletes.

"Many young Nigerians have great abilities but lack the equipment, training facilities, financial support, and opportunities they need to develop."

He expressed confidence that with the right support system, he could achieve more and proudly represent Nigeria internationally.

Message to young talented Nigerians

Sharing a message for young Nigerians, the cyclist encouraged young people not to let difficult circumstances stop them from pursuing their dreams.

He urged them to start with whatever resources they have and continue improving themselves.

"My story is proof that creativity, determination, hard work, and patience can create opportunities."

According to him, discovering and developing one's talents can open doors to greater achievements in life.

Inventor from UI bags degree after project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after celebrating the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan.

He opened up about having invented an agricultural machine during his final-year project and explained what it was about.

Source: Legit.ng