Nigerian music star Davido shared candid advice about kindness during an appearance on The Uncut podcast

The singer warned that helping people can either lift or hurt you, urging everyone to document their good deeds

His remarks sparked strong debate online, with fans divided over whether kindness should come with documentation

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, stirred conversation online after sharing a candid take on kindness and the importance of keeping records when helping others.

During an appearance on The Uncut podcast aired on YouTube on August 18, 2026, the Afrobeats singer opened up about how acts of goodwill can sometimes backfire, offering advice that clearly resonated with a wide audience.

Nigerian singer Davido discusses kindness, helping others and the need to keep receipts when offering assistance. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's take on kindness and trust

The Grammy-nominated singer's message was straightforward, stating that while extending help to others is commendable, being cautious and maintaining proper documentation of any assistance offered, whether financial or otherwise, is equally important.

"In life, you never know where your kindness can take you. It can either take you up or down. That is why when you help people, always keep receipts. Don't play with it," Davido said.

Davido did not elaborate on any personal experience that may have triggered the advice, leaving his audience to draw their own conclusions.

His words quickly made the rounds on social media, with users on various platforms weighing in on whether documenting acts of kindness is wise or contradicts the spirit of giving.

The divide in reactions reflects a broader tension many people navigate: the desire to give freely versus the very real risk of having their generosity denied or twisted later on.

For Davido, it appears the lesson is not to stop helping, but to help smartly.

Watch Davido speak about keeping receipts when helping people in the video below:

Fans react to Davido's advice

The comments section lit up with a range of perspectives. Here is what fans had to say:

@IamBlessington wrote:

"He said that because of ungrateful people"

@DaveOrakwue commented:

"E get see finish wey he don experience wey make am talk this thing 😂"

@IAM_OPEYEMI2 said:

"Facts cuz Humans are weird and can snitch on you anytime…."

blazeunfiltered reacted:

"Cause them no go remember"

MISSVEE's GADGETS EMPIRE shared:

"Very correct, they will ask, what have you done for me"

D'Almighty D wrote:

"What he meant is when you help people show the world"

Terry Carter added:

"Cus as it is now, after you helped them, they might say you didn't do anything for them"

Afrobeats star Davido discusses the risks of helping others and advises people to keep receipts of their assistance. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido ignores woman’s photo request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked reactions after a video showed a female guest approaching him on stage for a photo during his performance.

The Afrobeats star continued performing and walked past the woman without acknowledging her request, leaving her without the expected picture.

The moment divided social media users, with some calling it a snub while others suggested Davido was simply focused on his performance.

Source: Legit.ng