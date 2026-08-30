Kira Taiwo, daughter of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, paid an emotional visit to her father's newly built gravesite

She shared a photo of the unfinished gravesite online, dedicating a heartfelt message to her late father

Ogogo, who died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, had left his children with final words of strength before his passing

Grief is still raw for Kira Taiwo, the daughter of late Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, fondly known as Ogogo, who recently made a deeply emotional visit to her father's grave.

The actor passed away on Sunday, 23 August 2026, at the age of 66 and was laid to rest the following day in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Late Ogogo’s daughter shares emotional glimpse of late father’s gravesite. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Kira shared a photo from her visit to the graveside, which still bears the look of a freshly constructed, unfinished resting place.

Rather than expressing her sorrow through grief alone, she framed the moment as a tender, private reunion with her father.

Kira's Heartfelt Message to Her Father

In her post, Kira wrote about attending Odunfa, an event she clearly associates closely with her father, and expressed uncertainty about how she would face it without him by her side.

She also offered a prayer for his soul, asking Allah to forgive his sins and shortcomings.

In her words:

"Chilling with my daddy. Just how I go to Odunfa when I miss him. I pray to Almighty Allah to forgive your sins and shortcomings, papa. You have all my love forever and always."

New photo emerge as late Ogogo’s daughter showcases father’s fresh gravesite. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's Final Words to His Family

The visit comes shortly after Kira had revealed the details of her last conversation with her father. According to her, Taiwo Hassan told his children that their tears made him sad and that he would take time to think. He urged them to remain strong, assuring them that nothing would happen to him.

The contrast between those parting words and his sudden passing has made the loss all the more difficult for his family to process.

Taiwo Hassan built a celebrated career in the Nigerian film industry, becoming one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces over several decades before his death.

See Kira Taiwo's viral Instagram post below:

Young fan asks for Ogogo at Fidau prayer

Legit.ng had reported that an emotional moment unfolded during the Fidau prayer for the late family member of actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo in Ilaro when an eight-year-old Hausa boy showed up at the ceremony, unaware of the nature of the gathering.

The young boy, who was reportedly a regular visitor to Ogogo’s home during festive celebrations, initially believed he was attending one of the actor’s usual gatherings. However, when the ceremony began, he refused to leave and remained at the venue.

The head cleric’s response to the child reportedly touched many of those present, turning the unexpected encounter into one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng