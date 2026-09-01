The German government has confirmed that citizens of 31 countries do not need a visa or residence permit to live and work in Germany

The exemption covers all 27 European Union (EU) member states plus Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland

It is noteworthy that Nigerians and other African nationals are not included in the list of exempt countries that do not need a visa to work in Germany

Germany has confirmed that citizens from 31 countries can live and work within its borders without obtaining a visa or residence permit, according to official guidance published by the German government in 2026.

The exemption applies to nationals of all 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as citizens of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland.

Germany lists 31 countries whose citizens can work in the country without a visa. Photo Credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of these countries can enter Germany, take up employment, and establish residency without going through the standard visa application process.

List of countries exempt from Germany's work visa

The complete list of countries whose citizens can work in Germany without a visa is as follows:

1. Austria.

2. Belgium.

3. Bulgaria.

4. Croatia.

5. Cyprus.

6. Czechia (Czech Republic).

7. Denmark.

8. Estonia.

9. Finland.

10. France.

11. Greece.

12. Hungary.

13. Ireland.

14. Italy.

15. Latvia.

16. Lithuania.

17. Luxembourg.

18. Malta.

19. Netherlands.

20. Poland.

21. Portugal.

22. Romania.

23. Slovakia.

24. Slovenia.

25. Spain.

26. Sweden.

27. Germany.

28. Switzerland.

29. Liechtenstein.

30. Norway.

31. Iceland.

Germany: What this Means for non-exempt nationals

Citizens from countries outside this list, including Nigeria and other African nations, are still required to apply for the appropriate visa or residence permit before they can legally work in Germany. This typically involves obtaining a job seeker's visa, a work visa, or a residence permit tied to employment, depending on individual circumstances.

The German government's guidance, available via the Make it in Germany portal, also outlines the options available to international students who complete their studies in Germany and wish to remain in the country to seek employment, noting that additional permit conditions apply to those from non-exempt nations.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had explained how long international graduates can stay in the country to find work after their studies.

Reasons for loss of German citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had highlighted reasons one could lose his or her German citizenship.

While the country has its own set of requirements that foreigners must satisfy before qualifying for citizenship, German authorities have equally made clear that holding a German passport does not automatically guarantee it will be kept.

Certain actions or circumstances can put that status at serious risk.

Source: Legit.ng