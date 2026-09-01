Dangote Refinery held its LPG depot price at N950 per kilogram, the cheapest rate among all listed depots

A.Y.M Shafa cut its depot price by N5 to N1,050/kg, while PPMC raised its rate by N5 to N980/kg in the same period

LPG depot prices across all listed suppliers ranged between N950 and N1,050 per kilogram, leaving a N100 gap

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery kept its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) depot price unchanged at N950 per kilogram on Monday, August 31, 2026, holding the lowest position among all suppliers tracked in the latest market data.

The figures, which cover the period between Friday, August 28, and Monday, August 31, 2026, show that most depot prices remained steady, with only two suppliers recording any movement during that window.

Cooking gas depot prices remain steady as Dangote maintains its N950 per kilogram rate. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Price Movements

At Dangote's N950 per kilogram rate, a standard 12.5kg cylinder would carry a depot-level cost of N11,875, before transport, distribution fees, and retailer margins are factored in.

Data from Petroleumprice.ng showed that two depots recorded changes between Friday and Monday. A.Y.M Shafa trimmed its price by N5, dropping from N1,055 to N1,050 per kilogram, a reduction of roughly 0.5%.

PPMC moved in the opposite direction, adding N5 to lift its rate from N975 to N980 per kilogram.

All other depots that appeared on both the Friday and Monday lists held their prices firm.

Ardova and Navgas stayed at N975 per kilogram, Rain Oil remained at N990 per kilogram, and Matrix held at N1,050 per kilogram.

The N100 gap between the cheapest and most expensive depot prices means that consumers buying 12.5kg at the highest rate of N1,050 per kilogram would pay N13,125 at depot level, compared with N11,875 at Dangote's rate.

That is a difference of N1,250 per cylinder before any additional charges are applied.

Retail prices paid by end consumers can still vary considerably depending on the distributor, transport costs, and location.

New LPG depot prices show Dangote at N950/kg Photo: ADs

Source: Getty Images

New LPG depot prices

Dangote — N950/kg

Ardova — N975/kg

Navgas — N975/kg

NIPCO — N980/kg

PPMC — N980/kg

Rain Oil — N990/kg

A.Y.M Shafa — N1,050/kg

Matrix — N1,050/kg

Retail cooking gas prices

News Agency of Nigeria reports that cooking gas is currently sold at between N1,250 per kg and N1,650 per kg across the FCT, depending on location and the point of purchase

Major gas outlets and depots generally offered more competitive prices; roadside retail vendors in some areas sell at higher rates.

At the current prices, a 5kg cylinder costs between N6,250 and N8,250, while a 12.5kg cylinder sells for between N15,625 and N20,625.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose by 13.73% on a month-on-month basis, increasing from N7,655.73 in March 2026 to N8,706.93 in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 10.42% from N7,885.60 recorded in April 2025.

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG rose by 13.89% month-on-month, increasing from N19,652.83 in March 2026 to N22,382.20 in April 2026.

Source: Legit.ng