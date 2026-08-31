A video of Naira Marley's twin daughters, Aishat and Simiat Fashola, reciting Quranic verses surfaced online and drew widespread attention

The twins were seen reciting the Holy Quran with remarkable composure, earning admiration and prayers from fans across social media

Many fans described the moment as a proud display of faith and good upbringing, with the video quickly going viral

A heartwarming video of Naira Marley's twin daughters has set social media alight, with viewers moved by the young girls' devotion to their faith.

The clip features Aishat and Simiat Fashola, the twin daughters of the controversial Nigerian musician, reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Fans react to video of Naira Marley’s twins beautifully reciting Quranic verses. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Their calm and composed delivery captured the attention of many who came across the footage online, with the video spreading rapidly across platforms.

Aishat and Simiat Fashola's Quranic Recitation

In the video, both girls are seen reciting the sacred text with what many described as remarkable grace for their age.

The display drew an outpouring of warm reactions, with viewers offering prayers and well-wishes for the twins' futures.

Many also praised the values being instilled in the children, pointing to the recitation as evidence of a strong spiritual upbringing rooted in their Deen.

Naira Marley's Daughters Trend Online

Naira Marley’s twins melt hearts with video of their Quranic recitation. Credit: @nariamarley

Source: Instagram

The moment quickly became a talking point online, with fans noting how the video offered a different, more personal side of the Marley family.

For a celebrity whose career has often been surrounded by controversy, the footage of his daughters engaging in an act of sincere religious devotion resonated deeply with many followers.

The twins' names, Aishat and Simiat Fashola, were widely shared alongside the video as admirers celebrated the young girls and extended prayers for their continued growth and well-being.

Watch the viral video of the singer's twin daughters:

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman, and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him.

He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng