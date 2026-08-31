Ihunanya Chi, an X user who grew up attending Deeper Life Church, opened up about the lasting spiritual impact the church had on her long after she left

She revealed that no matter how far she drifted from her faith, an inner consciousness rooted in her Deeper Life upbringing kept pulling her back

Her post also pushed back against the common perception that Deeper Life members are wicked or judgemental, sparking a wave of responses from others with similar experiences

Ihunanya Chi, an X user who grew up attending Deeper Life Church in Nigeria, has sparked an online conversation after sharing how her time in the church left a moral imprint on her that she carried even after leaving.

In a widely shared post, Ihunanya described a kind of inner compass that stayed with her through the years she spent away from the faith, one she credits largely to her upbringing in the church.

Nigerian lady shares her experience with Deeper Life Church. Photo credit: @Ihunanya Chi/X.

Source: Twitter

The Seed That Stayed

Without going into specific details about her personal choices during that period, Ihunanya acknowledged that she had drifted from her faith at some point.

What kept bringing her back, she said, was a persistent inner voice shaped by the values she absorbed in Deeper Life.

"There is a certain moral foundation that growing up in Deeper Life leaves in you. No matter how far you may go into the world, there is still that inner consciousness reminding you that what you are doing is wrong and that you need to return to God," she wrote.

She was careful to credit both her faith and the church for where she is today, drawing a clear distinction between the two.

"Yes, Jesus saved me, but Deeper Life helped plant the seed that stayed with me," she said.

Addressing the 'Wicked Church' Narrative

A significant part of her post took on the popular perception that Deeper Life produces harsh, judgemental, or wicked individuals.

Ihunanya argued that this view confuses the character of certain individuals with the teachings of the church itself.

"People sometimes think Deeper Life members are wicked or that the church makes people wicked. That isn't true. Yes, there are wicked people, but the church didn't make them wicked," she wrote.

She went on to argue that what many interpret as wickedness or judgement is often simply a refusal to compromise on personal convictions, whether that means declining bribes, avoiding certain social behaviours, or standing firm against pressure to conform.

"Because they won't compromise, the world will call them wicked or judgemental. But standing for what is right is not wickedness," she added.

Her post drew responses from Nigerians who shared their own experiences with the church.

Legal Mary said:

"I have been looking for a tweet like this. As a fresher in school, deeper life campus fellowship had this positive influence in me. Their strict adherence to modesty and purity helped shaped me. They also emphasize on academic excellence too. It was such a wonderful experience."

Loveth J said:

"Pst Kumuyi preaching in Deeper life church help set the foundations for my walk with God. Attended combine services at gbagada church was my favorite, the first time I sang with the general choir was divinely for me. Can’t say same about d behavior of its members."

Olamide added:

"Their sermon have képi me going the till date even when i longer attend there, the sermons shaped my shaped my Christian journey till date."

See the post below:

Deeper life lady's church transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed a transformation video of a Deeper Life church lady, which she posted on the social media platform TikTok.

Through the video, she sought to show netizens how she looked before and her new appearance after wearing a dress and having her hair done.

Source: Legit.ng