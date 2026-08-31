Australia's Department of Home Affairs has listed requirements for the Subclass 485 Second Post-Higher Education Work visa in 2026

The visa costs at least AUD 2,265 (roughly ₦3.6 million) and allows eligible graduates to live, work and study in Australia temporarily

Applicants must be 35 years or under and already hold a Temporary Graduate visa to qualify for this kind of visa pathway

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced details of the Temporary Graduate visa (Subclass 485) Second Post-Higher Education Work stream, a pathway that allows eligible graduates to extend their stay in Australia and bring family members along.

The visa targets temporary graduates who already hold a Post-Higher Education Work, Post-Study Work, or Replacement visa and who obtained their degree from an Australian institution located in a regional area.

Australia reveals a visa pathway allowing graduates to bring family members to the country. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

Successful applicants can live, work, and study in Australia for between one and two years, with the exact duration tied to the regional location of the institution where they studied and the regional area where they currently reside.

Australian Temporary Graduate Visa: Who can apply

To be eligible, an applicant must be 35 years old or under at the time of application, though exceptions apply in some cases.

The applicant must also be physically present in Australia when they submit their application and must have previously held a Temporary Graduate visa under the Post-Higher Education Work or Post-Study Work stream as the main applicant.

The visa covers the holder's family members, allowing them to join and stay in Australia for the duration of the visa.

Australian Temporary Graduate Visa: Cost and Concessions

The visa starts at AUD 2,265 (roughly ₦3.6 million), though the exact amount may vary depending on individual circumstances. The Department of Home Affairs offers a reduced fee for eligible citizens from Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste who lodge a valid application.

Applicants can use the official Visa Pricing Estimator on the department's website to calculate their specific cost, keeping in mind that the estimator does not cover all additional expenses that may arise during the process.

The department's full eligibility criteria and application guide are available on the official Home Affairs visa page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had set an age limit for its post-study work visa applicants.

Australia opens post-study visa pathway for vocational graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had announced a post-study visa pathway for vocational graduates.

The visa is designed for graduates whose associate degrees, diplomas or trade qualifications are tied to occupations that Australia currently needs.

Applicants must have their qualification linked to a role listed on the country's skilled occupation list. They must also have applied for a skills assessment in that nominated occupation before lodging their visa application.

Source: Legit.ng