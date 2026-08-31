BBNaija star Whitemoney shared a candid video on August 30, 2026, expressing frustration about the women he encountered during his time abroad

The reality star made pointed remarks about single mothers and relationship patterns he observed in the UK and the US

His comments sparked a wave of mixed reactions from Nigerians online, with many pushing back on his take

BBNaija's Whitemoney has sparked a heated online conversation after sharing his honest and controversial thoughts about finding a suitable partner abroad.

The reality star posted the video on his Instagram page on 30 August 2026, prefacing his remarks with a playful apology to his mother and grandmother before diving in.

Reactions as Whitemoney laments the scarcity of good women to marry abroad. Photo credit@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

According to Whitemoney, his recent experience overseas left him more frustrated than hopeful. The former Big Brother housemate described the women he encountered as largely single mothers with multiple children from different men, and suggested things were even worse in America than in the UK.

"Na single mothers I see, women wey don born four with three baby daddies; in the UK, America is even worse," he said. "And all their boyfriends are gangstars."

Whitemoney backs Lagos girls instead

Whitemoney shares experience as he hunts for wife abroad. Photo credit@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Rather than continue searching abroad, the businessman declared he would rather manage his Lagos girls, playfully referencing the BBL (Brazilian Backside Lift) procedures many Nigerian women opt for, and saying that at least "na BBL dem do, they no kill person."

His comments, though delivered with humour, cut deep enough to ignite a full-blown debate in the comments section.

Here is the Instagram video of Whitemoney speaking about the scarcity of women abroad below:

Fans react to Whitemoney's take

His post drew a range of responses, from supportive to sharply critical. Here is what some users had to say:

@inumidun_:

"Well it's we men who's making them single mothers as well."

@blessingadex1212:

"U never see good woman are u also a good man."

@ceo_riaa:

"Thought men were the price women avoid single fathers o."

@amorraas:

"He dint make anyone a single mom so he has the right to choose who doesn't have a kid."

@petit_purity:

"Na u dey find baddie Go village single girls full there"

@kelemasco:

"We men are looking for a loyal/faithful independent wife, with a touch of Cardi B"

Fans compare Laycon's win to Whitemoney's votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that fans of the BBN reality show had expressed their opinions online by comparing Laycon's massive votes during his time to Whitemoney's

. Many stated that Laycon made history, as no other reality star has made such a massive figure in their votes. Laycon won the Lockdown edition with a total vote of 60%, while Whitemoney won the Shine Ya Eye edition with 40 % votes.

Source: Legit.ng