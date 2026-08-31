Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke visited the Ooni of Ife at his Ile-Ife palace to present his Certificate of Return after winning re-election

A video captured the moment Adeleke prostrated before Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, drawing thousands of reactions online

The governor also turned the palace into a dance floor in a moment that fans described as full of joy and humility

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke sparked a wave of admiration online after a video showed him prostrating before the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, during a visit to the royal palace in Ile-Ife on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The governor made the visit to formally present his Certificate of Return to the monarch following his re-election victory in the 2026 Osun governorship election.

The clip, which circulated widely on Facebook, showed Adeleke going flat on the ground before the Ooni in a gesture of deep cultural respect.

A second clip from the same visit showed a lighter side of the occasion, with Adeleke widely known for his love of dancing, turning the palace grounds into a dance floor, much to the delight of those present.

Adeleke's Prostration Stirs Cultural Pride

The moment resonated strongly with many social media users, who interpreted the governor's gesture not just as personal humility but as an affirmation of Yoruba royal tradition.

The video struck a chord beyond political circles, with many viewers praising the governor for honouring cultural protocol despite holding one of the highest offices in Osun State.

The Facebook video of Adeleke prostrating before Ooni is below:

Adeleke dancing at Ooni's palace in Ile Ife is below:

Reactions as Adeleke prostrates to Ooni

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Facebook. Read them below:

Tomiaanu Akinsola wrote:

"The man is so wise, he don use wisdom collect all the strong prayers from our top kings finish."

Pat Ero commented:

"Humility personified! Give it to Imole."

Olawole Harris Isa added:

"Adeleke like the Oonirisa are people of like minds and very good hearts. That is why their chemistry sticks. Kaaabiyesi."

Olamilekan Olaoye said:

"If they change Nigeria constitution this man will do governor like 4 time."

Damilare Olawale shared:

"Even though I never see my royal in real life I feel the goosebumps when I came across my humble king anywhere."

Adekunle Idajo concluded:

"You have used wisdom to collect grace therefore enjoy the grace of God."

Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Source: Legit.ng