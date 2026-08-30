Bishop David Oyedepo made a surprise appearance at Pastor WF Kumuyi's Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Ota, Ogun State

A viral clip captured the moment Kumuyi personally directed Oyedepo to use his reserved pulpit, sparking online conversation

Fans described the moment as historic, saying it was their first time seeing anyone preach from Kumuyi's personal pulpit

Bishop David Oyedepo made a surprise and widely celebrated appearance at Pastor WF Kumuyi's Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) on Friday, August 29, 2026, mounting the pulpit to preach before the congregation gathered in Ota, Ogun State.

The GCK edition, themed "Total Transformation Through Christ," drew attention beyond the sermon itself when a short clip from the event began circulating online. In the footage, Kumuyi appeared to personally direct Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church (Winners' Chapel), to proceed to his own reserved pulpit rather than the designated guest stand.

Bishop David Oyedepo makes a surprising appearance at Kumuyi's crusade in Ota. Credit: wfkumuyi

Source: Instagram

The Pulpit Moment That Went Viral

A brief communication gap added an extra layer of intrigue to the scene. A protocol officer on stage initially moved to guide Oyedepo towards the guest pulpit, but the Winners' Chapel founder paused and turned back towards Kumuyi. The Deeper Life Bible Church general superintendent then signalled for Oyedepo to go ahead and use his personal pulpit, a gesture that observers described as extraordinary given how rarely, if ever, Kumuyi allows another minister to occupy that space.

The clip spread quickly across social media, with many viewers saying it captured a moment of deep mutual respect between two of Nigeria's most prominent evangelical figures.

Protocol moves to guide Bishop Oyedepo away from Kumuyi's pulpit. Credit: wfkumuyi

Source: Twitter

Watch the moment Kumuyi directed Oyedepo to his reserved pulpit:

Reactions to Kumuyi's action

The moment stirred strong emotions on Facebook.

Terzungwe Nathaniel Achin wrote:

"My first time seeing someone else use Pastor Kumuyi's pulpit. Bishop David Oyedepo at the ongoing GCK in Ota."

Pierre Simon commented:

"This got me emotional I don't know why ☺️"

Sam Kelvin added:

"This is my first time seeing someone else use his pulpit. But David Oyedepo isn't the first person though."

The unexpected collaboration between the two revered church leaders has reignited conversations about unity within Nigeria's Christian community, with many describing the evening in Ota as a historic night for the faith.

Oyedepo speaks on kidnapping in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop Oyedepo recounted how a kidnapped pastor was released instantly after giving his phone number to his abductors.

The cleric stated that if any kidnapper failed to release their victim after contacting him, it would prove he was not "God-sent.

He shared a testimony of his "daughter" who escaped captivity after boldly declaring her release time based on her father's authority.

Source: Legit.ng