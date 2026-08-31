Borno State Commissioner Sainna Buba threatened political opponents with physical harm at a pro-Tinubu campaign event on August 29, 2026

Amnesty International Nigeria called the commissioner's remarks outrageous and unlawful, demanding a full investigation by Nigerian authorities

The incident follows a similar threat by a Kuje Area Council chairman who told residents to vote APC in 2027 or leave the area

Amnesty International Nigeria has demanded that authorities investigate a viral video showing Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, threatening political opponents with punishment for refusing to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rights group made the demand in a statement issued on Sunday, days after the video surfaced online.

Borno Commissioner Announces What He’ll Do to Those Who Won’t Vote For APC, Amnesty Int’l React

Source: Twitter

In it, Buba can be heard addressing a crowd at a campaign inauguration organised by the Tinubu City Boy Movement, a political support group backing President Bola Tinubu's administration ahead of the anticipated 2027 re-election campaign.

"Whoever shows us a finger, we are ready to cut off his fingers," the commissioner said at the event.

“We are now playing politics. Whoever shows us a finger, we will show him a finger. Whoever dares to show us a finger again, we will break his finger. The government is our government. Those who follow us will enjoy the honey; if you refuse, then you will be flogged."

Amnesty Calls the Remarks Unlawful

Amnesty International Nigeria described the statements as reckless and a flagrant violation of Nigerian law, saying the commissioner's conduct threatened the rights of citizens to make free political choices.

"His outrageous outburst that; 'those who refused to obey us (vote their party) will be flogged' is unlawful. In democracy people are not punished for their political choices," the group said in its statement.

Amnesty warned that politicians using such language ahead of the 2027 elections risk creating what it described as a toxic climate of fear, and called on political parties and public officials to publicly condemn any incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.

"The authorities must stamp out any potential impunity by ensuring such incidents are investigated. Election is not war and those who belong or choose to vote for an opposition political party are not the enemy," the statement read.

No Official Response From Borno Government

At the time of reporting, neither Buba nor the Borno State Government had issued any official response to the controversy. It remained unclear whether the commissioner intended his remarks literally or as aggressive political rhetoric.

The incident occurred five days after the Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Danjuma Shekwolo, told residents to either vote for the APC in 2027 or leave the council area, drawing similar criticism from civil society groups.

Amnesty noted that people's right to make political choices is protected under Nigeria's constitution, the Electoral Act, and international law, and urged authorities to act decisively before tensions escalate further as 2027 campaign activities intensify.

Source: Legit.ng