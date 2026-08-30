The Federal Government allocates N10 billion for the 2026 National Research Fund to support public university lecturers' research

Eligible researchers can submit concept notes online starting August 31, 2026, until October 15, 2026

Funding targets 30 thematic areas, aiming to address Nigeria’s academic and development challenges through research initiatives

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has approved N10 billion for the 2026 National Research Fund (NRF), opening a fresh funding opportunity for lecturers in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) said applications for the research grant will begin on Monday, August 31, 2026, with eligible researchers required to first submit concept notes for consideration.

FG opens portal for Nigerian lecturers to apply for N10 billion TETFund Research Grant. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

The fund is designed to support research projects across 30 priority thematic areas, with only proposals considered fundable progressing to the next stage.

Who can apply for the N10bn grant?

According to TETFund, lecturers in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria are eligible to apply for the 2026 NRF grant, according to a report by TheCable.

Applications will be made by principal investigators, who are expected to develop and submit concept notes outlining their proposed research projects.

However, submitting a concept note does not automatically guarantee funding.

Punch reports that TETFund said only principal investigators whose concept notes are evaluated and considered fundable will subsequently be invited to submit full research proposals.

How to apply for the TETFund Research Grant

The application process is entirely online.

Eligible researchers are required to visit the TETFund National Research Fund portal at nrf.tetfund.gov.ng to prepare and submit their concept notes.

Applicants are advised to carefully study the research brief and application guidelines before submitting their proposals to ensure they meet the requirements.

The portal will open for concept-note submissions on August 31, 2026, while the deadline is October 15, 2026.

This gives eligible researchers more than six weeks to prepare and submit their concept notes.

30 research areas to get funding

TETFund said the 2026 NRF cycle will cover 30 priority thematic areas, grouped into three broad categories.

These include humanities and social sciences; science, engineering, technology and innovation; and cross-cutting issues.

The cross-cutting areas include emerging and economically important sectors such as the blue economy, clean and affordable energy, entrepreneurship and wealth creation, among others.

How to apply as FG opens portal for N10 billion TETFund Research Grant. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

The broad range of themes means researchers across different academic disciplines have opportunities to submit projects aligned with national development priorities.

What happens after submission?

All concept notes submitted through the portal will be assessed by the National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee.

Researchers whose submissions pass the evaluation stage and are considered fundable will be invited to submit full proposals for further consideration.

TETFund said the 2026 funding cycle follows the completion of the 2025 NRF cycle, during which more than N6.09 billion was awarded to support 174 research projects.

With N10 billion now approved for the 2026 cycle, the latest programme represents a significant opportunity for researchers seeking funding to develop projects capable of addressing Nigeria’s academic, economic and development challenges.

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Source: Legit.ng