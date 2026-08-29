Davido shared a vlog capturing himself sneaking around a familiar mall without any security detail, drawing widespread attention

The Nigerian superstar was filmed hiding while eating Chinese rice and having a drink, hoping to go unnoticed

The clip also showed Davido travelling to Afro Nation in Portugal aboard a private jet with his team ahead of a major performance

Davido has sparked conversation online after sharing a candid video of himself navigating a shopping mall completely alone, without his usual security detail.

The Afrobeats heavyweight, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, posted the first-person vlog compilation on Instagram, giving fans a rare and unfiltered look into what a low-key day in his life actually looks like when the cameras are not officially rolling.

Davido makes rare appearance without security as mall sighting sparks reactions. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Davido revealed he had visited a mall he has frequented since the age of 13, eating Chinese rice and sipping a drink while doing his best to stay out of sight.

At one point, he can be seen physically hiding to avoid being recognised by other shoppers, quipping that nobody knew it was him.

Watch the full vlog that sparked the reaction:

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng