The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issues 13 types of work permits, with 3 carrying validity periods shorter than 2 years

One of the short-term permits targets juveniles aged between 15 and 18, while another is designed specifically for students already living in the UAE

UAE labour law makes it illegal for anyone to work in the country without a valid MoHRE-issued work permit

The United Arab Emirates has outlined three categories of work permits that carry validity periods of less than two years, offering important guidance for employers and workers navigating the country's labour system.

The information comes from the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which is responsible for issuing all 13 types of work permits currently available in the country. Permits are granted to establishments registered with the Ministry, based on the specific nature of the roles being filled.

UAE lists 3 work permit types valid for less than 2 years and explains conditions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UAE work permits with short validity periods

1. The shortest of the three permits is the student training and employment permit, which is valid for only three months. This permit allows registered establishments to employ a 15-year-old student who is already residing in the UAE, subject to conditions designed to guarantee a safe and appropriate training environment.

2. The juvenile work permit, valid for one year, serves a different but related purpose. It allows businesses to hire workers between the ages of 15 and 18, provided that specific safeguards are in place to protect minors in the workplace.

3. The third permit in this category is the national trainee work permit, which also runs for 12 months. This one is issued to establishments that wish to train a UAE national in line with that individual's approved academic qualifications. Unlike the others, this permit can be renewed if both the employer and the trainee agree to continue the arrangement.

Legal obligation for employers and workers

Under Article 6 of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, commonly referred to as the UAE Labour Law, working in the country without a valid MoHRE-issued work permit is a criminal offence.

The same law applies to employers: businesses may not recruit or take on any worker unless the appropriate permit has been obtained through official MoHRE channels.

The law covers employment in the private sector and applies to establishments formally registered with the Ministry.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng