Nollywood actor Baba Elesho attended Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's funeral in Ogun state despite struggling with his own health

Elesho shared how Ogogo stood by him on a movie set when he was pressured to do something against his values

Fans who watched Elesho's tribute noticed something unusual about his appearance and raised concerns online

Nollywood veteran Adewale Elesho showed up to pay his final respects to the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo on Monday, August 24, 2026, even as he admitted he was not in the best of health himself.

Speaking at Ogogo's funeral rites held in Ilaro, Ogun State, Elesho described the deceased as a man of exceptional character, using the Yoruba word "omoluabi," a term that captures honour, integrity and good upbringing, to sum up who Ogogo was to him.

Adewale Elesho shares how Ogogo made moves to rescue him from an embarrassing situation. Credit: adewaleelesho/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

"Ogogo is a virtuous human being. Many people have different relationships with him, but to me, he's number one when it comes to being a good person," Elesho said.

Elesho Recalls Ogogo's Loyalty on Movie Set

The actor went on to share a personal story that illustrated just how deeply Ogogo's loyalty ran. During a film production, Elesho said he was asked to allow his body to be painted as part of a scene meant to identify his character to the police. He refused.

The refusal created tension. The producer was informed, and Elesho was told to return his fee if he would not comply with the script's demands. He had already collected ₦30,000 out of a ₦50,000 agreed payment.

According to Elesho, Ogogo stepped in without hesitation.

"He approached me after hearing what was happening and asked how much I had collected. I told him I had received ₦30,000 out of ₦50,000. He said he wanted to go home and bring the money," Elesho recalled.

Elesho added that he happened to have the remaining amount on him at the time, but the gesture stayed with him.

"If I didn't have the money at that moment, Ogogo was ready to step in and save me from embarrassment," he said.

He also said he later reconciled with the people involved in the dispute when they crossed paths in the United States.

Legit.ng had reported that fans expressed concern after noticing something unusual about the veteran actor's face during a prayer session held for Ogogo.

Reactions trail Adewale Elesho's tribute to Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: adewaleelesho

Source: Instagram

The video of Adewale Elesho hinting about his own health while paying tributes to Ogogo is below:

Reactions to Baba Elesho's Appearance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Facebook. Read them below:

Layi Lawrence wrote:

"What is the growth on Baba Elesho left face, he should check it out....."

Adewale Gbadebo Akeem commented:

"But hopefully the family of this man is seeing him now?"

Taiwo Mathew Seun shared:

"Look how he's speaking very fluently. God continue to uphold you baami"

Ajila Musa wrote:

"May Allah be pleased with Hassan Taiwo, accept his return, forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljanal Firdaos and grant the f… See more"

Coke Merchant said:

"God please protect all our Yoruba movie industry legends ooo 🙏🙏"

Yayi pays final tribute to actor Ogogo

Legit.ng also reported that the death of Ogogo continued to generate emotional reactions from colleagues, friends and admirers, as tributes pour in following his passing.

Ogogo, who died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, was buried amid tears and tributes from those who knew and worked with him. Adding to the outpouring of tributes, Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi on Monday, August 24, honoured the late actor with a massive billboard placed along a major road.

The billboard featured a photo of Ogogo alongside an emotional farewell message.

Source: Legit.ng