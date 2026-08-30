Eko Electricity Distribution Plc issued a fraud alert warning customers about people collecting money for DISREP meters

EKEDP confirmed that the DISREP meter, all accessories, and installation carry absolutely no cost for eligible customers

The company urged anyone approached for payment to report immediately through official customer-care channels or a nearby district office

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Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced that eligible existing customers can receive prepaid meters free of charge under its DISREP metering intervention.

The electricity distribution company said customers do not need to pay for the meter, its accessories or installation, urging Nigerians to be cautious of individuals demanding money to facilitate access to the scheme.

EKEDP says eligible customers will receive free prepaid meters Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

EKEDP warned that it has not authorised anyone to collect payments for DISREP meters.

Customers were advised not to give cash to EKEDP staff, agents or third parties claiming to be collecting fees for the metering programme.

How to get the free prepaid meter

EKEDP said DISREP is available to eligible existing customers, while new customers cannot apply for the intervention.

Customers who qualify can apply through the CAIMS portal, after which EKEDP will verify their details.

Successful applicants will then be scheduled for prepaid meter installation by the company's technical team.

The company said the prepaid meter, accessories and installation are completely free of charge under DISREP.

The link to apply

DISREP vs MAP

EKEDP explained that DISREP differs from the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme.

Under MAP, customers pay accredited Meter Asset Providers upfront for metering services. DISREP, on the other hand, is a free metering intervention for eligible existing customers.

EKEDP has urged Nigerians to beware of scammers Phot: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The company urged customers to rely only on its official communication channels for information about the free prepaid meter programme.

Customers can contact EKEDP through customercare@ekedp.com, 07080671170 or 07001235666, or visit the company's official website for further information

Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Your Free Meter

Because free meters are deployed in phases, DisCos prioritise customers on Band A and Band B feeders, who receive 16–20+ hours of power daily, to ensure billing accuracy.

Check your recent bill or use the power.ng Tariff Band Checker to confirm your current band.

After this, the technical team will visit your premises for a pre-installation survey. Once your KYC is approved and the survey is complete, the DisCo will notify you when your feeder is scheduled for installation. Installers will then visit your location to install the meter.

IBEDC opens compensation portal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has opened a compensation portal for customers on Band A feeders who experienced supply shortfalls during February and March 2026, urging them to verify their eligibility and claim what is owed to them.

The electricity distributor said affected customers can check whether they qualify by visiting the official portal at ibedc.com/compensationtokens and entering their Meter or Account Number.

The scheme is being administered under what IBEDC described as the Special Compensation Directive.

Source: Legit.ng