Dangote Petroleum Refinery raised its petrol gantry price by N65 per litre, effective Saturday, August 29, 2026

The refinery also increased its coastal PMS price by N87,165 to N1,669,545 per metric tonne

Dangote warned that rising petrol imports are disrupting domestic demand planning and may force it to export more surplus stock

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised the pump-out price of petrol to N1,265 per litre, up from the previous gantry rate of N1,200, with the change taking effect on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The N65-per-litre increase was detailed in a price change circular issued by the refinery and cited by Petroleumprice.ng.

The refinery also adjusted its coastal Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price upward from N1,582,380 to N1,669,545 per metric tonne, a rise of N87,165.

Marketers buying from Dangote will now pay N1,265 per litre Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Both revised prices apply to PMS purchased through gantry and coastal supply channels from August 29.

The refinery told customers to return existing Automated Truck Loading (ATC) tickets for repricing and said new volume contracts would be issued to allow loading to resume under the updated terms.

Dangote's Warning on Petrol Imports

The price revision comes as Dangote Refinery raises fresh concerns about the volume of imported petrol entering the Nigerian market.

The refinery said imported PMS made up roughly 43% of petrol supplied in Nigeria during July, even though the plant has the capacity to meet and surpass domestic demand on its own.

Punch reports that Dangote said the continued issuance of petroleum product import licences has made it difficult to predict how much fuel will actually be needed locally.

The refinery added that holding large volumes of petrol without any clear picture of incoming imports had become commercially difficult because of mounting storage and financing costs.

As a result, the company said it may begin channelling excess stock to regional and international markets, rather than holding inventory that the domestic market may not absorb in the short term.

Exports Not a Sign of Shortage, Refinery Says

Dangote Refinery moved to address concerns that increased exports could signal an inability to supply Nigeria.

The company said any surplus petrol that the local market cannot take up immediately would be redirected abroad, and that this was a response to inventory pressures, not a capacity problem.

The refinery said it has maintained adequate stock and reserved volumes for the Nigerian market since it began operations, with considerable investment in storage, logistics and working capital to support that commitment.

The refinery has called for greater transparency in petrol imports Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote called on the government and market regulators to improve transparency around petrol imports, enhance coordination across the market, and put in place policies that actively support domestic refining.

The company argued that such steps would protect Nigeria's energy security, reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves, and ensure that investments in local refining deliver their full economic value.

Dangote announces free petrol delivery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery had commenced direct petrol deliveries to fuel marketers across six states without charging transportation fees, in a move aimed at improving petroleum product distribution nationwide.

The initial rollout covers Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kaduna, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The refinery said additional states would be included in the programme as the distribution initiative expands.

Source: Legit.ng