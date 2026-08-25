Dolly Parton, the celebrated singer-songwriter behind Jolene and I Will Always Love You, passed away at the age of 80

Her nephew Brian Seaver broke the news on Instagram, describing the moment as filled with 'absolute pride and great sadness'

Parton left behind a legacy of 25 country No 1 singles, acclaimed film roles, and over 150 million books donated to children

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, leaving behind one of the most extraordinary legacies in American music history.

The announcement came from her nephew Brian Seaver, who shared the news on Instagram on August 25, 2026.

Legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton dies at 80 after decades of music and philanthropy. Photo: dollyparton

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Dolly Parton's Instagram page, Brian Seaver said:

"I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now," he wrote. "It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness."

Watch Brian Seaver announce the death of Dolly Parton in the video below:

Dolly Parton: a voice that defined a generation

Born into poverty in a one-room cabin in rural Tennessee, Parton was the fourth of 12 children.

Her mother had all her children by the age of 35, while her father worked as both a farmer and construction worker.

That humble upbringing never left her music; her beloved song Coat of Many Colours drew directly from the memory of her mother sewing patchwork clothing for the family.

She was performing on local television by age 10 and cut her first record at 13, the same year she appeared at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, introduced to the stage by Johnny Cash.

After finishing high school in 1964, Dolly Parton moved to Nashville, initially working as a songwriter before being signed as a recording artist.

Her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, arrived after she was given the freedom to record country music rather than the pop sound her label had initially pushed.

In 1973, Jolene announced her to UK audiences, climbing to No 7 on the British charts.

I Will Always Love You, written as a farewell to her duet partner Porter Wagoner, topped the US country chart in 1974 and again in 1982.

When Whitney Houston recorded the song for The Bodyguard soundtrack in 1992, it became the bestselling single ever released by a woman, with an estimated 20 million copies sold.

Dolly Parton's film career, philanthropy and fashion

The year 1980 brought three consecutive country No 1 singles, including 9 to 5, taken from the film she starred in alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The song earned her an Oscar nomination for best original song. Her film career continued through the decade with roles opposite Burt Reynolds, Sylvester Stallone, and an ensemble cast in Steel Magnolias.

Across her recording career, Dolly Parton accumulated 25 US country No 1 singles, 47 Top 10 country albums, and 10 Grammy Awards.

She also channelled her fame into lasting good: her Imagination Library literacy programme donated more than 150 million books to children around the world.

She married Carl Dean in 1966, and the couple renewed their vows in 2016 to mark 50 years together. Dean passed away in 2025.

Parton often deflected attention from her achievements with sharp humour. Her most-quoted line on her signature look: "It takes a lot of money to look this cheap." She was 80.

Dolly Parton dies at 80, leaving behind an enduring legacy in country music, film and philanthropy. Photo: dollyparton

Source: Instagram

Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, died at the age of 36.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the tragic news in an emotional statement and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

The actress, who built a successful career spanning decades, is survived by her daughter, Kaya Klitschko.

Source: Legit.ng