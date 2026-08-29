Israel Ajibade, a Mechanical Engineering student at Kwara State University, entered his 400 level first semester with a CGPA of 4.40 out of 5.00

With three semesters remaining, Ajibade said he nearly convinced himself that a Second Class Upper was enough and almost stopped pushing

He recorded some of his strongest semester results in those final semesters, including a perfect 5.00 GPA in one of them

Israel Ajibade, a Mechanical Engineering graduate of Kwara State University, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how he nearly abandoned his dream of graduating with a First Class degree, only to finish as the best graduating student in his department.

Writing in August 2026, Ajibade revealed that heading into his 400 level first semester, his cumulative grade point average stood at 4.40 out of 5.00.

Kwara State University Student Who Almost Settled for 2nd Class Announces CGPA, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

Around him, he could see classmates sitting at 4.48 and 4.49, close to the First Class threshold but still falling short. With three semesters to go, the target began to feel out of reach.

The Moment He Almost Gave Up

Ajibade admitted he reached a point where he started rationalising a lower outcome, telling himself that a Second Class Upper was not a bad result and that he had done his best. That mindset, he said, almost cost him everything.

"Second Class Upper is not bad. At least you tried your best," he recalled thinking at the time.

What shifted things was an internal nudge he chose not to ignore. He described it as a quiet but persistent voice urging him to be more deliberate, to stop measuring himself against what was comfortable and start measuring himself against what was still achievable.

From 4.40 to First Class

Over those final semesters, Ajibade reworked his approach entirely. His CGPA climbed from 4.40 to 4.44, then to 4.46. Along the way, he recorded a perfect 5.00 GPA in one semester, followed by a 4.65 GPA and then a 4.89 out of 5.00 in his final semester. He crossed the finish line with a cumulative 4.50, enough to earn a First Class classification.

His results came with three distinctions: the 2024/2025 Mechanical Engineering Best Graduating Student award, an Academic Excellence Award for First Class honours, and a Best in Thermofluid Option prize.

Reflecting on the journey, Ajibade said the degree itself was not the most important takeaway. The bigger lesson, in his view, was recognising how close he came to quitting while there was still time to change course.

"Sometimes, we look at where we are and convince ourselves that it is already too late," he wrote.

Reactions trail KWASU student's first-class degree

Adegbaso Victor said:

"Congratulations Israel Ajibade. We share very similar stories. I'm happy you could achieve your set landmark. I wish you well and will love to share innovative ideas with you."

Adebayo Rokeeb said:

"Congratulations,, Israel Ajibade. I'm so happy you aced it. The sky is your starting point. Welldone"

Uchechukwu Iwumezie said:

"Really glad you didn't brother 😁 I'm rooting for you"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng