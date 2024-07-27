Veteran French singer Celine Dion recently made a glorious return to music as she was the guest performer at the 2024 opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics

Clips of Celine Dion's performance have gone viral across social media, with many hailing the French singer for saving the opening ceremony

The French singer has been away from music for several years due to a battle with a terminal illness, Stiff-person syndrome

International music superstar Celine Dion recently pushed through the pain barrier of her illness, Stiff-person syndrome, to deliver a glorious performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Many consider Celine Dion one of the greatest singers of the 20th/21st century because of her incredible vocal range and talent.

French singer Celine Dion delivers an exceptional performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo credit: @olympics

Source: Instagram

She was recently the guest performer at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Clips of her performance have gone viral, bringing joy to thousands and millions of her fans across the globe.

Celine Dion saves 2024 opening ceremony

Social media worldwide has been abuzz with comments and criticisms of the 2024 opening ceremony.

Many have pointed out some highlights of the events, especially the acting out of the "Last Supper", which has been termed a mockery of the Christian faith.

Amid all of the criticisms about the opening ceremony, Celine Dion's performance stood out, which has led some to tag it the "Saving grace."

Watch Celine Dion's performance below:

Reactions trail Celine Dion's performance

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Celine Dion's performance at the 2024 Olympics:

@JamesRizk1:

"What a Star! 14 years later still can steal the entire focus of the world for 2 min! THIS IS A REAL STAR."

@ValentyneDreams:

"Céline Dion is glorious! Paris was blessed with such a fantastic performance!"

@anuibi:

"She saved the ceremony."

@DannyWxo:

"Celine saved the opening ceremony. She was the saving grace."

@tweet4Anna_NAFO:

"She came back after 4 years for the #ParisOlympics. A breathtaking performance by Céline Dion who covers “L’Hymne à l’Amour” by Edith Piaf."

@Nalu_Blog:

"It was amazing to watch. Simply breathtaking!"

@BassonBrain:

"What a special moment for Paris!"

@ExplicitePL:

"This was epic!"

@ArgyllSeaGlass:

"Loved that ceremony, but it was shame to all that Rainbow shiit they were showing us."

@RacingStorki:

"Incredible ceremony."

Source: Legit.ng