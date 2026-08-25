Charity Marshall, an X user, shared the exciting news of her PhD admission on social media, drawing warm reactions from followers

Marshall enrolled at Florida State University and expressed her hopes for a smooth and manageable academic journey ahead

Her post quickly gained traction online, with several users flooding the comments section to celebrate the milestone with her

Charity Marshall, an X user, has announced her admission into a doctoral programme at Florida State University, sharing the milestone on social media and prompting an outpouring of congratulations from her followers.

In her post, Marshall described the moment with evident joy and relief, revealing she had officially begun her PhD journey.

Lady announces admission into Florida State University for PhD. Photo credit: @Charity Marshall/X.

Source: Twitter

Marshall paired the celebratory news with a heartfelt prayer, asking for ease and peace of mind as she takes on one of the most demanding academic paths available.

"Happy to announce that I am officially a PhD student at Florida State University!!! May God let this journey be smooth. Ease and sanity we pray for. Amen," she wrote.

Charity Marshall's Big PhD Announcement

The post struck a chord with many who follow her, as it balanced triumph with the kind of honest vulnerability that resonates widely.

Pursuing a doctorate is widely regarded as an intellectually and emotionally demanding endeavour, and Marshall's prayer for sanity alongside success appeared to reflect that awareness.

Florida State University, a public research institution in Tallahassee, Florida, is home to several well-regarded doctoral programmes across disciplines.

Reactions to Charity Marshall's Post

The announcement drew enthusiastic responses from several Nigerians who offered their congratulations and shared in her excitement.

Dualcore said:

"A massive congratulations! Entering a PhD program takes serious grit and dedication. May this next chapter unlock incredible doors for you, enjoy the milestone."

Shade said:

"This your post just blow up anyhow. Go pin am for your wall."

Papi added:

"Wow, you're a Seminole now. Congratulations sweetie."

See the post below:

30-year-old lady completes her PhD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Worluh Chizenum, a 30-year-old Public Health scholar from Rivers State, shared her inspiring academic journey.

The Ikwerre native completed her first degree at 20, a master’s degree at Uniport, and later a PhD, all while running a fashion business.

Source: Legit.ng