Celine Dion's age and recent pictures of the famous singer

Celine Dion is inarguably one of the best Canadian pop singers of all time. She is renowned for her vocal prowess, captivating showmanship, and beautiful lyrics. She rose to fame in the 1990s and has released numerous chart-topping songs, including My Heart Will Go On, which was the theme song for the blockbuster film Titanic (1997). Dion has had quite an illustrious career since she delved into the entertainment industry. What is Celine Dion's age now, and how has her life been over the years?

Celine Dion seen on the streets of Lower Manhattan on March 8, 2020 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Here is a quick look at the renowned singer's personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name Céline Marie Claudette Dion Gender Female Date of birth March 30, 1968 Age 54 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada Current residence Henderson, Nevada, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Roman Catholic Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Body measurements 34-24-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Widowed Husband Rene Angelil (1942-2016) Children 3 Father Adhémar Dion Mother Thérèse Tanguay Siblings 13 Profession Singer Net worth $800 million Instagram page @celinedion Twitter account @celinedion YouTube @CelineDion

What is Celine Dion's age in 2022?

How old is Celine Dion? The singer was born on March 30 1968, making her 54 years old as of 2022. She was born in Charlemagne, Québec, Canada. She was the 14th child of Adhémar Dion and Thérèse Tanguay.

What was Celine Dion's age when she met her husband?

Celine Dion is seen on March 07, 2020 in New York City. Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin

The Canadian singer first met her husband, René Angélil, when she was 12 years old. At the time, though, the two only had a professional relationship. René was a Canadian talent manager, singer, and music producer. The two first met in 1980 when René became Celine's manager after sampling a few songs from her.

What was Celine Dion's age when she got married?

René and Celine got married in 1994. At the time, Celine was 26 years old, while René was 52. The two would later renew their marriage vows in 2000 in a lavish ceremony held in Las Vegas. Rene passed away in 2016. Celine Dion's husband's age at the time of his demise was 74 years.

How old are Celine Dion's children?

The singer has three children. Her first-born son, René Charles, was born on January 25, 2001, making him 21 years as of 2022. The other two, Nelson and Eddy, were born in October 2010, and are currently 11 years old, a few weeks shy of their 12th birthday.

Celine Dion's songs

Dion has had quite an illustrious career. She has 471 released songs and 97 unreleased ones for a total of 568 recorded tracks. She recorded nine French albums before her first English album in 1990. Her big break in the music industry came in 1992 when she recorded the theme song for Disney's animated film Beauty and the Beast.

Here is a look at her best-performing songs to date.

My Heart Will Go On

Because You Loved Me

The Power of Love

Where Does My Heart Beat

It's All Coming back To Me Now

Is Celine Dion deaf?

No, she is not. In 2018, however, the singer cancelled several performances in Las Vegas to undergo ear surgery. She had been diagnosed with a condition known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing problems and makes it near impossible to sing. She underwent the minimally invasive procedure and recovered successfully.

Is Celine Dion in a relationship now?

After her husband died in 2016, the singer's fans have always been interested in her love life. Celine recently addressed the issue, stating that she doesn't know whether there will ever be someone special in her life again. She went on to say that her life was so full of love from her kids and that she is not thinking about falling in love again.

Who is Celine Dion's new love?

Celine Dion poses for photos on the street in Soho on March 5, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Celine has recently been spotted hanging out with Pepe Muñoz, a popular Spanish illustrator and fashion icon. This prompted some people to speculate that the two were in a relationship. However, the singer addressed the rumours, stating that Pepe was gay, ruling out any potential romance between the two.

When did Celine Dion lose her voice?

Over the years, Celine Dion has cancelled several shows due to laryngitis, a condition characterized by the inflammation of the vocal cords. The most notable was in 1989, when she lost her voice during a live performance. She consulted William Gould, a reputable otorhinolaryngologist who advised her not to use her vocal cords for three weeks.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the renowned Canadian singer.

By 2004, her album sales had surpassed the 175-million mark. She was presented with the coveted Chopard Diamond Award at the World Music Awards for being the best-selling female artist of all time.

Celine's family had a piano bar known as Le Vieux Baril (The Old Barrel).

In 1984, she performed a song for Pope John II during his visit to Celine's hometown of Quebec.

She is a five-time Grammy Award winner. Her victories include the Album of the Year for Falling into You and Record of the Year for My Heart Will Go On .

and Record of the Year for . She recorded her first song, Ce N'était Qu'un Rêve (It Was Only a Dream) when she was only 12 years old.

Numerous pop music fans over the world have an interest in Celine Dion's age, given how long the singer has been active and the hundreds of tracks she has released. The singer is now a few years shy of her sixtieth birthday and still releases a song or two occasionally.

