A UNILORIN student identified as Rofiat Abdulsalam shared the milestone on X after completing every stage of her final year project

Rofiat Abdulsalam revealed she defended her project three weeks before she was finally able to submit the completed work

She marked the achievement with a heartfelt message of gratitude, hinting at a new chapter ahead

Rofiat Abdulsalam, a student at the University of Ilorin, has taken to X to celebrate completing one of the most demanding milestones of any undergraduate journey, the final year project.

In her post, Rofiat Abdulsalam broke down each stage she had cleared, ticking off defence, corrections, and submission one by one.

UNILORIN student celebrates completing her project work. Photo credit: Subomi/X.

Source: Twitter

She wrote with obvious relief, expressing gratitude in Arabic before reflecting on how long the process had taken from start to finish.

From Defence to Final Submission

Rofiat Abdulsalam revealed that she had actually defended her project three weeks before she was able to make the final submission.

The gap between a successful defence and actual submission is a familiar reality for many Nigerian university students, as corrections requested by supervisors and departmental procedures can stretch the process by days or even weeks after the defence itself.

Having cleared every hurdle, she declared the project "done and dusted" and signalled that her focus was already shifting forward.

Her closing words, "Onward to the next chapter," suggested she was ready to move beyond the pressures of final year and embrace whatever comes next.

Alhamdulillah for the Journey

The post resonated because it captured something many Nigerian students understand deeply, the quiet exhaustion and overwhelming relief that follows a long academic battle.

Final year projects at Nigerian universities are notoriously demanding, requiring months of research, writing, and revisions, all while managing other coursework and examinations.

Rofiat Abdulsalam's expression of gratitude, "Alhamdulillah robil alamin," meaning "All praise be to God, Lord of the worlds," reflected the spiritual weight many students attach to academic breakthroughs, particularly those who lean on faith throughout difficult seasons.

Her straightforward announcement, free of fanfare but full of genuine feeling, struck a chord as a reminder that sometimes completing the process is the celebration in itself.

See the post below:

UNILAG student gets set to graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.

Source: Legit.ng